LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The city of Little Rock has been working hard to fight against the violence in the community. Following their women's empowerment march. The Arkansas Baptist College and Buffalo Radio hosted the second annual Radio-Walk-a-Thon featuring food trucks, pop-up shops, the Arkansas minority health commission as well as the mayor and radio personalities to help set the atmosphere and show support.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO