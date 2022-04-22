ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ja Morant had the last laugh over Karl-Anthony Towns after Timberwolves' collapse

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UQKa_0fHAIJMY00

Can the Timberwolves get a rain check? No?

OK, OK. There are no do-overs, but I’m feeling sympathetic after their stunning collapse to the Grizzlies (-2.5 favorites) in a 104-95 loss in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Because this one had to sting and probably won’t go away for a while — maybe especially after Ja Morant majorly trolled Karl-Anthony Towns.

In their return home to Minnesota, the Timberwolves looked terrific, practically running Memphis off the floor. They held a 79-54 lead with just about three minutes left in the third, and home-court advantage never looked more critical.

Then things fell apart, as the Grizzlies finished on a 50-13 run in roughly 15 minutes.

But late in the first half of the Timberwolves’ premature crowning, Towns was caught on a hot mic. He seemed pretty confident about his team’s ongoing home cooking.

How unfortunate for Towns, who, to put an insult on top of the insult, finished with a paltry line of eight points, five rebounds, five blocks, five fouls and four turnovers. Oh, and he only took four shots all game. Unfortunately, not an out-of-the-ordinary, distanced situation for Towns on this front.

And when Morant caught wind of Towns’ sound bite, he rubbed it in:

It looks like the Morant family has the bragging rights over the Towns family, for now.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Karl Anthony
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the underdog Raptors will cover without Fred VanVleet for Game 5 in Philadelphia

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to a hip flexor strain. VanVleet suffered the injury in the first half of Game 4, which Toronto held on to win without him. Now down 3-1 in the series, the Raptors go back to Philadelphia without their All-Star guard but with a little more confidence after playing things a lot closer at home. Fighting for their playoff lives, I’m still picking them to cover as 7.5-point underdogs on Tipico Sportsbook.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Nba Playoffs#Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers vs. Raptors: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, picks

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Moussa Diabate makes NBA draft decision

We now know the status of two of three Michigan basketball players who could potentially depart the program this offseason. On Sunday, the Wolverines got something of a positive surprise when star center Hunter Dickinson took to social media to express that he will be returning for his junior season — something that seemed unfathomable a year ago, barring complete collapse on the court, production-wise (which, of course, didn’t happen). But the question has remained: what would Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan do?
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021-22 Thunder player grades: Kenrich Williams

With the 2021-22 regular season now officially in the books, the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58) finished their season with the fourth-best lottery odds. This means it is now time for individual player grades for all 26 players who suited up for the team this season during the 82 games. The grades will be determined by what the season expectations were for each player and how they lived up to them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball set to face Michigan in 2022

The 2022-23 college basketball season is still months away, but the excitement is at an all-time high for Hubert Davis’ team. That’s because four of the Tar Heels’ starting five from last season’s Final Four team are back with the latest being Caleb Love who announced on Sunday he was returning.  As we await the start of the new season, the Tar Heels now know one of their opponents. Per Jon Rothstein of FanDuel, the Tar Heels will face off against Michigan in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational to be played on December 21st in Charlotte. This will be the fourth time UNC...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy