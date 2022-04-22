ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Charles Barkley calls Timberwolves blowing multiple 20-point leads 'embarrassing for basketball'

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flOuR_0fHAGjcO00

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 3 of their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday after leading by as much as 26 points.

It was an inexcusable collapse for a team that had an opportunity to re-take the series lead against a higher seed. But while you never want to blow a large lead, especially in the playoffs, it happens from time to time. What doesn’t often happen is a team blowing that lead multiple times, which is exactly what happened.

After having that 26 points cut to seven by halftime, Minnesota built the lead back up to 25 in the third quarter before ultimately losing by nine. TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley wasn’t happy with what he saw.

“That was embarrassing for basketball,” Barkley said. “The coaching staff for Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players.”

And he didn’t stop there, calling the team “dumber than rocks.”

“I said it at halftime, this has got to be one of the dumbest teams.”

To further highlight Chuck’s point, Minnesota’s live odds to win were -10000 at least one sportsbook when the lead was 23 in the third quarter. They were +2800 on the Grizzlies, meaning the book would’ve paid $280 on a $10 bet for Memphis to win.

Those odds were likely longer when the lead was 25. There was just no way Memphis should’ve had a chance. Minnesota didn’t close the door and paid the ultimate price, now trailing in the series 2-1.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Tnt#Hall Of Famer
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the underdog Raptors will cover without Fred VanVleet for Game 5 in Philadelphia

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to a hip flexor strain. VanVleet suffered the injury in the first half of Game 4, which Toronto held on to win without him. Now down 3-1 in the series, the Raptors go back to Philadelphia without their All-Star guard but with a little more confidence after playing things a lot closer at home. Fighting for their playoff lives, I’m still picking them to cover as 7.5-point underdogs on Tipico Sportsbook.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy