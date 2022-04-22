Charles Barkley calls Timberwolves blowing multiple 20-point leads 'embarrassing for basketball'

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 3 of their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday after leading by as much as 26 points.

It was an inexcusable collapse for a team that had an opportunity to re-take the series lead against a higher seed. But while you never want to blow a large lead, especially in the playoffs, it happens from time to time. What doesn’t often happen is a team blowing that lead multiple times, which is exactly what happened.

After having that 26 points cut to seven by halftime, Minnesota built the lead back up to 25 in the third quarter before ultimately losing by nine. TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley wasn’t happy with what he saw.

“That was embarrassing for basketball,” Barkley said. “The coaching staff for Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players.”

And he didn’t stop there, calling the team “dumber than rocks.”

“I said it at halftime, this has got to be one of the dumbest teams.”

To further highlight Chuck’s point, Minnesota’s live odds to win were -10000 at least one sportsbook when the lead was 23 in the third quarter. They were +2800 on the Grizzlies, meaning the book would’ve paid $280 on a $10 bet for Memphis to win.

Those odds were likely longer when the lead was 25. There was just no way Memphis should’ve had a chance. Minnesota didn’t close the door and paid the ultimate price, now trailing in the series 2-1.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).