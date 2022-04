After securing a Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, one would think that the Chicago Bulls came out firing on Friday night to start Game 3. That notion would be completely and utterly false, as the Bulls came out flat, lethargic and with zero movement on offense to start the game. After huge performances in Game 2 by DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, the Bulls looked lost to begin the first half at home.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO