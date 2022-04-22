ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Man killed in crash with Freightliner semi identified

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An early Friday morning crash claimed the life of a Decatur man. Jason A....

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Fox News

Cattle spill onto Illinois highway after hauler crash

At least 16 cattle spilled onto an Illinois highway after a cattle hauler's trailer was ripped open in a crash that injured the driver and stalled traffic for hours. On Tuesday afternoon, a cattle hauler crashed into a disabled semi and a Honda coupe releasing more than a dozen cows and bulls into the busy Interstate 80.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS LA

James Dickson identified as man killed in San Bernardino bar shooting that wounded 4 others

A 32-year-old San Bernardino man was identified Monday as the person killed in a shooting that injured four others at a bar.James Vincent Dickson was found along with three others suffering from gunshot wounds at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino. Dickson was pronounced dead at the scene.The three others who were wounded at the bar were taken to the hospital. A fourth person who was wounded arrived on the hospital later. Police say all four victims were listed in stable condition on Monday.The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation, and no suspect or motive information was available.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 or via email at sims_da@sbcity.org, or Sgt. J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613 or via email at plummer_jo@sbcity.org.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Eldorado Township, IL
Decatur, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, IL
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
On Target News

Tullahoma man charged with 2nd Degree Murder

On April 9, 2021, William Henry Longmire, Jr., 51 years of age of Tullahoma, Tennessee, arrived at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital for an apparent overdose. According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott treatment efforts were unsuccessful, and Longmire died from the alleged overdose. Upon an autopsy, the Medical Examiner confirmed...
TULLAHOMA, TN
KTAR.com

Police encounter ‘chaotic scene’ after fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Officers encountered a “chaotic scene” on Sunday night after arriving at a Phoenix apartment complex where two people had been shot, one fatally, authorities said. Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call near 27th and Glendale avenues around 11:15 p.m. and found a man and...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freightliner#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Wics
WKRG News 5

2 men shot at Airport Blvd. and Florida St.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men injured. Officers were called to Mobile Infirmary Sunday, April 24 after two men came in with gunshot wounds.  Officers determined that the shooting happened while the men were traveling along Aiport Boulevard and Florida Street. A person drove up to their […]
MOBILE, AL
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy