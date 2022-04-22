ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton helps set world record on Earth Day

 3 days ago

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews was in Buckroe Friday morning as...

WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Coyotes wandering in broad daylight alarm Richmond residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Dollar Tree holding nationwide job fair on April 27

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Tree, a longtime staple of the Hampton Roads business community, hosts a national job fair on April 27. “With a keen focus on career advancement, as well as development and education opportunities, we are seeking talented leaders who are eager to come grow with us as we move to the next […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WFXR

The shad are here! Annual rite of spring underway in Virginia!

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Yard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again! Flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping and hummingbirds are making their way back from winter migration. If you’ve ever been curious about hummingbirds and how to attract them to your yard, Mike Westphal from the McDonald Garden Center has everything you need to know.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

A look inside the former Virginian-Pilot newsroom as developers invest millions in downtown Norfolk apartment projects

Downtown Norfolk is having a moment. Several local and regional developers are investing millions of dollars in apartment projects in the Neon District and downtown, including at the former Virginian-Pilot building. Pilot Place transforms historic headquarters For 83 years, 150 W. Brambleton Ave. was the headquarters of South Hampton Roads’ newspaper operations. Now, the space contains 180 ...
NORFOLK, VA
