Hampton helps set world record on Earth Day

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
More than three months after state Sen. Louise Lucas, (D-Portsmouth), was awarded a six-figure settlement from the City of Portsmouth as part of the Confederate monument fallout, she is revealing where she will be spending some of the money.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s springtime in Richmond and with spring comes new critters crawling about the city. The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications has started getting calls about coyotes wandering in the daylight, luckily these animals aren’t a problem most of the time. According to the Dept....
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dollar Tree, a longtime staple of the Hampton Roads business community, hosts a national job fair on April 27. “With a keen focus on career advancement, as well as development and education opportunities, we are seeking talented leaders who are eager to come grow with us as we move to the next […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday’s sunshine and warm temperatures got people in Virginia Beach out of the house and out enjoying the day. Some took advantage of the weather by biking. Others walked their pups. But some were painting, all in the name of the environment. “My design depicts brick wrapping around the structure itself, […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again! Flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping and hummingbirds are making their way back from winter migration. If you’ve ever been curious about hummingbirds and how to attract them to your yard, Mike Westphal from the McDonald Garden Center has everything you need to know.
Downtown Norfolk is having a moment. Several local and regional developers are investing millions of dollars in apartment projects in the Neon District and downtown, including at the former Virginian-Pilot building. Pilot Place transforms historic headquarters For 83 years, 150 W. Brambleton Ave. was the headquarters of South Hampton Roads’ newspaper operations. Now, the space contains 180 ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Oceanfront business owners remain hopeful for busy summer after large crowds came this weekend. Warm temperatures attracted more people to area, as businesses are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ricky Salander, general manager of Chix on The Beach, said foot...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the classroom to the cash register, "Swag Stick" is now on the shelves at Coastal Edge stores. A group of Virginia Beach high school students are now full-fledged entrepreneurs. They created the new surf wax product as part of a classroom assignment. It's now...
Comments / 0