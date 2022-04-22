ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Softball: Astoria 16, Valley Catholic 4

By Gary Henley The Astorian
 3 days ago

The No. 4-ranked Astoria softball team is now the only team in the Cowapa League with a winning record (11-2 overall) as they pounded Valley Catholic 16-4 in six innings Wednesday at CMH Field.

Astoria improves to 4-0 in league, with Seaside and Valley Catholic a distant second at 1-1.

For Astoria, there's very little competition in the five-team league. The Lady Fish have already outscored their four league opponents 50-12, while defending league champion Banks (0-3) is currently at the bottom of the league standings.

Wednesday's game was tied 4-4 after three innings, before Astoria broke it open with eight runs in the sixth.

Shelby Bruney led the 16-hit attack with two home runs and five RBI, while pitcher Maddie Wilkin tossed a two-hitter, striking out 13 with four walks.

Nayomi Holmstedt was 4-for-5 with a double, and Wilkin was 3-for-4 at the plate.

