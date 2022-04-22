ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Morning Buzz: April 22

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 3 days ago

1. The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden, and Boat Show kicks off today. It all takes place at the Vandyke Mortgage Center in downtown Muskegon. It'll feature over 60 exhibitors for home improvement, landscaping, boats, and more. On Saturday, there will be DIY seminars as well. Day-of tickets for the...

99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
97.9 WGRD

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WDIO-TV

Bone found on Michigan beach IDed with genetic genealogy

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan fisherman who went missing in 2000 has been identified through DNA testing on a jaw bone that washed up on a beach 14 years later. The DNA Doe Project, working with the Michigan State Police, determined the jaw bone belonged to Ronald...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

32nd Avenue reopens after Holland railroad crossing malfunction

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland railroad crossing has reopened after a malfunction on Saturday. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected the stretch of 32nd Avenue between Waverly Avenue until the railroad crossing was repaired at around 8 p.m. The closure lasted for about an hour and a half.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan wins big with recreational marijuana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cannabis dispensaries are expecting to do big business, as part of the April 20th (4-20) holiday. Across the board, Michigan is also reaping the benefits. Reports from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency show recreational cannabis sales in Michigan were more than $1.3 Billion in 2021, compared to about $985 Million in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Small but vocal protest held in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Protests continued in Grand Rapids Saturday with protesters voicing the need for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. While the protest was much smaller than the one held a week ago,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jenison had ‘A Night to Remember’ for their 2022 prom

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jenison High School held their prom at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave NW, on Friday, April 22. The prom’s theme was “A Night to Remember” and was held inside the venue located at the historic American Seating Park on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Students ran through the rain to rush into the venue which was decorated with a few old Hollywood decorations. On the second floor, the teens played card games at round tables or teamed up for a round of hacky sack.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Round 1: See who won West Michigan Golden Gloves preliminary bouts

The DeltaPlex Arena in Walker hosted a jam-packed night of boxing Saturday when the Michigan Golden Gloves Tournament opened. Check out West Michigan preliminary winners below, including club affiliation, weight class and results. Winners have advanced to the West Michigan semifinal round, which will also be held at the DeltaPlex on April 30 at 7 p.m.
WALKER, MI

