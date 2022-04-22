The Genius Talent Behind 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'—All at Once

Click here to read the full article. French actor and filmmaker Jacques Perrin has died at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news to Agence France Presse, no cause of death was given.
The Paris-born performer was known for playing Salvatore ‘Totò’ Di Vita in Giuseppe Tornatore’s Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso. His career saw him rack up more than 70 feature film credits, with other notable roles including in Costa-Gavras’ Oscar-winning Z, and Girl with a Suitcase opposite Claudia Cardinale.
Perrin was comfortable acting in both French and Italian cinema, and also worked behind the camera, including directing several documentaries, such...
