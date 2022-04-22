ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Genius Talent Behind 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'—All at Once

No Film School
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery once in a while a movie comes out that blows our collective hearts and minds. This is that movie,...

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Reveals Why He’s Back as Kyle: ‘I Got Chills… ‘

This week, Michael Mealor returns to The Young and the Restless as Kyle, who is about to get the shock of his life. How does Jack’s son react to the news that mom Diane is alive and well? “It’s utter devastation,” Kyle’s portrayer tells Soap Opera Digest. “Kyle has done so much work on himself to deal with the loss of his mother, so he has to decide if he even wants to see her.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

‘E.T.’ Star Dee Wallace’s Daughter Followed in Her Footsteps! Meet Actress Gabrielle Stone

Actress Dee Wallace played protective mother, Mary Taylor, in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The Steven Spielberg-directed blockbuster became one of the most popular science fiction films of all time with worldwide praise for Dee’s portrayal. Six years later, she became a mom to her daughter, Gabrielle Stone, whom she shared with late actor Christopher Stone.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield on Immersing Himself in Mormon Culture for FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: ‘I Like a Challenge’

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been about three weeks since the end of awards season, but, on Wednesday night, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield was back on a red carpet in Hollywood for the premiere of his new series, “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The FX project marks Garfield’s first miniseries, with the actor playing Detective Jeb Pyre, a Mormon man whose faith is shaken by an unthinkable crime. Based on the non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, the show’s seven episodes follow the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her...
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Steffy Remembers!

How much will Steffy remember in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers? When her amnesia clears and she remembers her husband and son, can she handle the truth about what happened to Finn?. After waking up, Steffy suffered amnesia that left her believing that Liam was her husband. She...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Here’s Who Came Up With the Duke’s Stage Name

Over the years, actors have not always used their real names onscreen. John Wayne happens to fall in that category. So, how did he get his name? After all, Marion Morrison wasn’t going to cut it in Hollywood or in movies. The decision to change that name actually happened through Wayne’s movie studio at the time, Fox Studios.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jacques Perrin Dies: ‘Cinema Paradiso’ Actor Was 80

Click here to read the full article. French actor and filmmaker Jacques Perrin has died at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news to Agence France Presse, no cause of death was given. The Paris-born performer was known for playing Salvatore ‘Totò’ Di Vita in Giuseppe Tornatore’s Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso. His career saw him rack up more than 70 feature film credits, with other notable roles including in Costa-Gavras’ Oscar-winning Z, and Girl with a Suitcase opposite Claudia Cardinale. Perrin was comfortable acting in both French and Italian cinema, and also worked behind the camera, including directing several documentaries, such...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Offer’: Everything to Know About the ‘Godfather’ Paramount+ Drama

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is about to make you an offer you can’t refuse. The streaming service announced back in 2020 that, along with their rebranding from CBS All Access to Paramount, that they would be bringing audiences a limited series about the making of “The Godfather” titled “The Offer.” The move was met with some raised eyebrows as it seemed like a push for the burgeoning streamer to mine from its extensive, existing intellectual property. In an ironic twist, similar to production of the film it is discussing, “The Offer” has had a rough road to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy