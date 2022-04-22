ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BFD on the scene on Seventh Street to rescue a cat

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago

Update:

We have happy news to report! The cat was rescued safely from Seventh Street by Southie’s own Joe Lee from BFD, Rescue 2. Way to go, Joe! Both Rescue 2 and Ladder 18 were on scene. Thanks, BFD!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPc5O_0fHACBwe00

Ladder 18 and Rescue 2 are on the scene

We know that the BFD is on the job to help keep the neighborhood safe by knocking down fire at burning buildings, responding to medical calls, car crashes, water rescues and even saving our pets.

BFD responded to call a call on Friday morning to 759 East Seventh Street for a cat stuck in an air shaft. Evidently the cat fell into the air shaft and sustained injuries. Firefighters are working to free the cat and get him/her to safety.

More to follow.

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

