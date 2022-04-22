GDL: Rotary Club of Louisville & KY Waterways Alliance partner for Earth Day projects

Click here to read the full article. Beautiful Promise, the spring fundraiser benefiting the Promise Project, will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2021. The event, which takes place May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will occur at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York. The evening will honor the Promise clinical Team at Columbia University, which is committed to helping marginalized families get the support they need for children living with learning disabilities.More from WWDA First Look at Teddy Santis' New Balance CollectionFall 2022 Trends: Head to Toe LeatherA...

