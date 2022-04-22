ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Cocoa mom denies calling in high school bomb threat

By Connor Hansen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOCOA, Fla. - In February, students had to leave Cocoa High School because of a bomb threat. Months later, police say they connected the threat to a school parent, Anaya Smith. "It was just total shock," Smith told FOX 35 after getting out of jail. "Especially when you’re sitting...

