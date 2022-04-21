ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How you can live in luxury in NE Florida

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRE/MAX Specialist, Maria Raymer says NE Florida...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
First Coast News

Fashion Friday: Fishing in style (FCL Apr. 22, 2022)

The weather is beautiful, so why not spend more time outdoors?! Mike found both items at Goodwill for under $15! When you shop Goodwill, it's good for the community, good for the environment, and good for your wallet. Visit goodwilljax.org for more information.
HOBBIES
First Coast News

A popular burger chain has a new location in St. Johns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Looking for a fresh, customized burger? You're in luck. A new Whataburger restaurant opened Thursday in St. Johns. And if you're in a rush, it's got a drive-thru. Dine-in at the new location will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Lifestyle#Ne Florida
First Coast News

Orlando White Castle to expand hours 24/7 amid big demand

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cravers, rejoice. How do you measure the success of a White Castle restaurant? It's likely by the slider — 5 million of them are expected to be sold by May 3, the company's first anniversary of its largest store in Orlando. That's more sliders sold...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
yankodesign.com

This series of tiny prefabricated structures includes a home, remote office, and sauna

My Cabin is a series of prefabricated structures like a tiny home, a detached office for remote working, and even a sauna. Girts Draugs found all the rest and relaxation he was looking for in tiny, prefabricated homes. Surging in popularity due to stay-at-home orders, tiny homes have been around for a while but only recently took off. Our collective need to head back to nature has prompted many of us to find ways of staying there.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy