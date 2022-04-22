Jazz Chisholm gets scolded for taking too long, homers on next pitch

Operating (as always) on a shoestring budget, the small-market Marlins admittedly don’t have much in the way of star power, though infielder Jazz Chisholm is quickly becoming must-see TV. The 24-year-old treated fans to an entertaining plate appearance Thursday against St. Louis, getting into it with umpire Phil Cuzzi, who did not appreciate Chisholm’s glacial pace in the seventh inning, slowing the game to a crawl by frequently stepping out of the batter’s box to regroup. Seconds after getting an earful from Cuzzi, Chisholm barreled up an 86-mph slider, depositing Aaron Brooks’ 0-2 offering into the right-field stands for a two-run homer, his second of the season.

The Bahamian second baseman took his time circling the bases, punctuating his 378-foot blast with a Euro step that would have brought a smile to Manu Ginobili’s face. Chisholm didn’t forget about Cuzzi either, gesturing at his nemesis on his way back to the Marlins’ dugout.

The whole sequence was a giant missed opportunity for Brooks, who, had he been ready to throw, could have slipped one past Chisholm for strike three. Veteran catcher Yadier Molina was signaling for a quick pitch but Brooks apparently didn’t get the message, instead stepping off the rubber to apply more Rosin. Seconds later, Chisholm greeted him with a mammoth home run, extending Miami’s lead to 5-0, which would also be the final score.

The “unwritten rules” would stipulate some form of retribution, possibly in the form of a well-placed fastball at or near Chisholm’s head. However, Chisholm—who luckily won’t have to face St. Louis again until June—scoffed at that notion on Twitter, laughing off a troll who suggested the Cardinals humble him with a little chin music.

Chisholm, who contributed 18 homers and 23 steals in his debut season a year ago, is off to an impressive start, cruising to a .290/.333/.774 batting line with nine hits (seven of them for extra bases) and 12 RBI through his first 10 appearances.

