ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jazz Chisholm gets scolded for taking too long, homers on next pitch

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oh7Tu_0fHA929W00

Operating (as always) on a shoestring budget, the small-market Marlins admittedly don’t have much in the way of star power, though infielder Jazz Chisholm is quickly becoming must-see TV. The 24-year-old treated fans to an entertaining plate appearance Thursday against St. Louis, getting into it with umpire Phil Cuzzi, who did not appreciate Chisholm’s glacial pace in the seventh inning, slowing the game to a crawl by frequently stepping out of the batter’s box to regroup. Seconds after getting an earful from Cuzzi, Chisholm barreled up an 86-mph slider, depositing Aaron Brooks’ 0-2 offering into the right-field stands for a two-run homer, his second of the season.

The Bahamian second baseman took his time circling the bases, punctuating his 378-foot blast with a Euro step that would have brought a smile to Manu Ginobili’s face. Chisholm didn’t forget about Cuzzi either, gesturing at his nemesis on his way back to the Marlins’ dugout.

The whole sequence was a giant missed opportunity for Brooks, who, had he been ready to throw, could have slipped one past Chisholm for strike three. Veteran catcher Yadier Molina was signaling for a quick pitch but Brooks apparently didn’t get the message, instead stepping off the rubber to apply more Rosin. Seconds later, Chisholm greeted him with a mammoth home run, extending Miami’s lead to 5-0, which would also be the final score.

The “unwritten rules” would stipulate some form of retribution, possibly in the form of a well-placed fastball at or near Chisholm’s head. However, Chisholm—who luckily won’t have to face St. Louis again until June—scoffed at that notion on Twitter, laughing off a troll who suggested the Cardinals humble him with a little chin music.

Chisholm, who contributed 18 homers and 23 steals in his debut season a year ago, is off to an impressive start, cruising to a .290/.333/.774 batting line with nine hits (seven of them for extra bases) and 12 RBI through his first 10 appearances.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge tell Yankees fans to stop disgusting act towards Guardians players

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a great baseball game on Saturday. Nestor Cortes and Cal Quantrill both pitched very well to start the contest. New York took a 3-2 lead in the 7th before Cleveland roared back with two runs in the 8th. However, the Yankees scored 2 in the ninth to win via walk-off. But the great product on the field was unfortunately overshadowed by some unruly Yankees fans.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Gabe Kapler delivers strong message to Nationals after whining about baseball’s unwritten rules

The San Francisco Giants found themselves in the midst of another unwritten rules controversy on Friday night in Washington. The Giants defeated the Nations 7-1 but the outcome of the game was far from the main headline. In the ninth inning, San Francisco held a 6-run lead and Thairo Estrada attempted to steal second base. Brandon Crawford swung at the pitch and the ball flared into left field for a base hit. Estrada, who was off with the pitch, ran all the way around the bases and tried to score on the single.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

King of the mound: Reliever stuns with 8 K's

NEW YORK -- Michael King was concerned enough about his warmup on Friday evening that he held an emergency huddle with bullpen catcher Aaron Barnett, as the Yankees' right-hander was searching to identify a mechanical flaw that was keeping him from throwing strikes. King grew more concerned when his first...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Homer
Person
Phil Cuzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Bally Sports#Bahamian#Euro
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Think LA Could Land Frank Montas in a Deal

The Dodgers are probably going to need some help in the starting rotation at some point. With so much continued uncertainty surrounding Trevor Bauer’s situation with Major League Baseball, they can’t expect help to be coming. They do have Tyler Anderson as a depth option and they do have Danny Duffy expected back during Summer. But is that enough for a serious World Series team?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy