ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

DNR suggests removing bird feeders as Avian flu spreads rapidly

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXjAL_0fHA8xu700

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The fast-spreading Avian flu is prompting the Department of Natural Resources to suggest removing bird feeders.

This is migration season with a variety of birds on feeders and that’s a concern at the DNR in Illinois and Michigan. Both are suggesting that people take feeders and bird baths down until June. The Avian flu has not been detected in song birds in Illinois, but it has been found in Canada Geese.

Wild bird mortality has been confirmed in Champaign, Fulton, Sangamon, and Will counties and the death of 200 birds in Cook County is suspected to have been due to the Avian flu, according to the DNR.

Wild birds impacted include waterfowl and waterbird species, as well as some raptors, including bald eagles.

IMPORTANT AVIAN FLU UPDATE Effective today, IDNR is recommending a halt to the use of bird feeders and bird baths...

Posted by Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Thursday, April 21, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Birds, IL
Cook County, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Cook County, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
KIFI Local News 8

Avian flu causes nation wide egg shortage, local farmer says thankfully all is well

Ben Carlos and his family run the small family farm in St. Anthony called Black Bear Family Farms. As a farmer with Chickens and Turkeys our favorite flightless aviators, he has to keep a close eye on his flock of nearly 50 birds. The post Avian flu causes nation wide egg shortage, local farmer says thankfully all is well appeared first on Local News 8.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Bird Migration#Wild Birds#Dnr#Idnr
FOX 4 WFTX

Declaration of Stage 1 Water Shortage Condition

Rob Hernandez, the Cape Coral City manager has issued a stage 1 Water Shortage Condition that will be effective May 2, 2022, at midnight. The reason for this is said to be because of an abnormally dry season and the irrigation of water usage is exceeding the supply.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy