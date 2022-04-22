DNR suggests removing bird feeders as Avian flu spreads rapidly

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The fast-spreading Avian flu is prompting the Department of Natural Resources to suggest removing bird feeders.

This is migration season with a variety of birds on feeders and that’s a concern at the DNR in Illinois and Michigan. Both are suggesting that people take feeders and bird baths down until June. The Avian flu has not been detected in song birds in Illinois, but it has been found in Canada Geese.

Wild bird mortality has been confirmed in Champaign, Fulton, Sangamon, and Will counties and the death of 200 birds in Cook County is suspected to have been due to the Avian flu, according to the DNR.

Wild birds impacted include waterfowl and waterbird species, as well as some raptors, including bald eagles.