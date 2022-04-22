ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West raps, 'when daddy's not home, the family's in danger' on new Pusha T feature

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

Pusha T ’s album It's Almost Dry has arrived and as we found out with the release of its tracklist earlier this week, Kanye West is featured on two different tracks.

Ye, also the album co-producer, lent his lyrical prowess to "Dreamin of the Past" and "Rock N Roll,” (on which he shares the feature with Kid Cudi ). Which as of late is the only place where we can find out what's on his mind since he took a much needed step back from sharing his grievances on IG.

On "Dreamin of the Past,” Ye goes in on everything from becoming a minister, to dreaming of one day owning The French Prince of Bel-Air house, as well as the most Kayne reason ever for why he didn’t — "I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it but I ain't like the way the kitchen design.”

As well as a subtle, or not so subtle references to his issues with Kim Kardashian —"Born in the manger, the son of a stranger / When daddy's not home, the family's in danger.” We’ll let you be the judge of which that one falls under.

Then on "Rock N Roll,” which Cudi took a moment earlier this week to acknowledge would be the last time the two would work together, Kanye handles the third verse, and umm he went in. Not holding much back on the Beyoncé "1+1" sampled track.

We’ll just leave the lyrics right here —

"I accepted you the lie / All the times, selfish, thinking you was mine / I showed up, then you arrived, I thought I could turn the tides / How I make it through the Chi', get to you, and almost die? / Finally tired of comin' and goin', make up your mind / I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight / Goin’ off all of the time, showin' off all of the time / Pushing me over the edge, don't know if I'm fallin' or flyin’ / How many nights I pray, how many times? / No matter what we say, God will decide, God will decide / Call the divine, stars will align, stars will align / Love my mama, but sometimes, dad was right / Take his hand, hold on with all of your might / When you're lost in the light, call on the light / Follow the signs, walk in the shine”

Pusha dropped It’s Almost Dry at midnight on April 22, ahead of which he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform one of the Ye assisted tracks, "Dreamin of the Past,” not with Kanye though, but instead with some help from The Roots (who happen to also be Fallon’s house band).

Check out the performance, as well as Pusha’s entire album It’s Almost Dry below.

