Work-release inmate in Union Parish stabs co-worker, and is now at large

Union Parish authorities are seeking a murder suspect, who escaped from a work release program after fatally stabbing a man this morning. Union Sheriff Dusty Gates says the alleged killer was on a prison work-release crew at Foster Farms in Farmerville.

“The suspect is identified as Bruce Causey. a Black male, 48-years-old, from the Baton Rouge area… stabbed the victim several times, and then fled the scene,” says Gates.

Gates says Causey attacked a co-worker, and all that’s known at this time is an argument between the men triggered the violence. The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Gates says Causey is at large and could be headed for safe haven back home.

“ We do believe he has already left Union Parish and may be en route to the Baton Rouge area.”

WBRZ in Baton Rouge reports Causey has a record of violent crime arrests going back 30 years. Gates says Foster Farms has hired work-release labor at their chicken processing plant for many years, and nothing like this has happened before. He says the victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified. Gates says there were several witnesses to the attack, and the investigation is ongoing.