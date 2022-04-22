ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Seymour, 71, dazzles in a gold bandage dress as she attends the 40th anniversary screening of E.T at opening night of the TCM Film Festival

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jayne Seymour was a vision on Thursday evening in a sensational ensemble at the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, as she attended a 40th anniversary screening of 1982 classic E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

The 71-year-old actress looked gorgeous for the movie evening, sporting a knee-length bodycon gold dress by Herve Leger, which had a scoop neck.

The London native seemed in high spirits for the beginning of the four-day festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, flashing a large smile for pictures as she threw her hands in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLaHZ_0fHA8WGc00
Gorgeous: Jane Seymour, 71, dazzled in a figure-hugging gold dress on Thursday as she attended the 40th anniversary screening of E.T at the opening night of the TCM Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tiw0G_0fHA8WGc00
Dazzling: She looked gorgeous for the movie evening, sporting a knee-length body-con gold dress with a scoop neck

Jane, who was not in the movie, added pointed toe taupe heels to her ensemble with a silver spike encrusting around the front and back.

The star's lengthy redhead tresses fell past her chest in a sleek, straight style - with her signature fringe styled neatly.

She looked radiant as she sported a dewy makeup look, with a pink glossy lip and darker eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34luOS_0fHA8WGc00
Signature: The star's lengthy redhead tresses fell past her chest in a sleek, straight style - with her signature fringe styled neatly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxiDt_0fHA8WGc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TceJn_0fHA8WGc00
Details: Jane added pointed toe taupe heels to her ensemble with a silver spike encrusting around the front and back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAJr3_0fHA8WGc00
Glossy: She looked radiant as she sported a dewy makeup look, with a pink glossy lip and darker eye

Jane kept her accessories to a minimum, adding gold drop earrings and diamond rings while her neck and wrists were bare from any bling.

She struck a variety of poses on the red carpet, placing both hands on her hips while smiling.

Before the screening, she stopped for snaps with director of E.T Stephen Spielberg and actor Robert MacNaughton, who played Michael, Elliott's brother, in the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtHNv_0fHA8WGc00
Less is more: Jane kept her accessories to a minimum, adding just gold drop earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nPjd_0fHA8WGc00
Famous faces: Before the screening, she stopped for snaps with director of E.T Stephen Spielberg and actor Robert MacNaughton, who played Michael, Elliott's brother, in the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcJwM_0fHA8WGc00
Work it: She struck a variety of poses on the red carpet, placing both hands on her hips as she worked the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flRQI_0fHA8WGc00

Stephen sported a two-piece suit a waistcoat and a blazer and jeans, while a host of other stars attended the screening.

The opening night of the TCM Film Festival continued with an array of film screenings across Hollywood, ending with 1937's A Star Is Born.

It is set to wrap up on Sunday, after screenings such as Singin' In The Rain (1952) and a League of Their Own (1992).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1O21_0fHA8WGc00
(Pictured with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Kqbb_0fHA8WGc00
Celebrating: The event was to celebrate the opening night of the TCM Film Festival, which is a four day event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFyMH_0fHA8WGc00
E.T: The special screening celebrated the 40th anniversary of Spielberg's E.T The Extra-Terrestrial

Comments / 0

