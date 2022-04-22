At least 70% of people have had Covid in England, official data shows — but real toll will be even higher

At least seven out of 10 people in England have had Covid, according to new official statistics likely to be an underestimate.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 38.5million people got infected at some point between April 2020 and February 2022, the equivalent of 70.7 per cent.

It is the first time that an official figure has been put on the overall incidence of Covid throughout the pandemic, and there has been fierce debate about that number.

The ONS based its estimate on more than 500,000 random PCR tests carried out on adults and children across the UK over the past two years.

But the true number is likely to be much higher because the report does not cover the first surge of infections in spring 2020 and excludes this March and April, when cases hit record highs.

Estimates for the rest of the UK are much less reliable because the ONS only started collecting the data in summer in Wales and Northern Ireland, and even later in Scotland.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that 38.5million people in England had been infected between April 2020 and February 2022, the equivalent of 70.7 per cent