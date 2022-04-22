2022 Lincoln Aviator Recalled Over Head Restraint Detachment Issue

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been a hot commodity since the day FoMoCo revealed the all-electric pickup and has remained one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market in the months since. Demand for the F-150 Lightning quickly exceeded Ford’s production capacity for the new model, prompting the automaker to stop taking fleet orders back in January, while the commercial-oriented Pro and XLT trim sold out earlier this month. Now, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is completely spoken for, joining the 2022 Ford Super Duty, as Ford Authority reported earlier today, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E – which was cut off for retail orders one week ago, the Ford Bronco last month, and the Ford Maverick back in January.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 HOURS AGO