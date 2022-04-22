ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Lincoln Aviator Recalled Over Head Restraint Detachment Issue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Lincoln Aviator models over a head restraint detachment issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front-row driver and passenger seat power head restraint cushion may detach from the head restraint assembly when...

2019 Ford F-Series Recalled Over Rearview Camera Display Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2019 Ford F-Series models over a rearview camera display issue. This is the latest of many camera-related recalls issued by The Blue Oval, including a 2015-2017 Ford Mustang rear camera wiring issue, 2022 Ford Transit rear video camera uplifting and rear camera display problems, 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator rearview camera faults, and a 2021-2022 Ford Edge rearview camera software issue.
2015 Ford Escape 2.0L Recalled Over Shift Cable Detachment Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2015 Ford Escape models equipped with 2.0L engines over a shift cable detachment issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. The hazards: a damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle...
2022 Lincoln Navigator Gains New Ocean Drive Blue Color: First Look

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator adds four new colors to its roster: Chroma Caviar Dark Gray, Starlight Gray, Manhattan Green, and Ocean Drive Blue. Here’s our first look at the new blue option. Assigned order code AB, Ocean Drive Blue is one of ten colors available on the 2022 Lincoln...
Ford Transit Trail Trademark Filing Suggests Model Heading To U.S.

Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark Transit Trail with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed on April 20th, 2022, this application contains the goods and services description of “Motor vehicles and electrically powered motor vehicles, namely, vans, and other structural parts and fittings therefor.”
Tesla vehicle crashes into $3.5 million jet after being dangerously ‘summoned’ by owner

A Tesla vehicle was caught on video crashing into a $3.5M Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a dangerous way by the owner. Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous “Summon” feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations. With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away, and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.
Ford Patent Filed For Missing Vehicular Body Part Detection System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a missing vehicular body part detection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 21st, 2020, published on April 21st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0121950. The Ford Authority Take. Over the past several weeks, Ford has filed a...
Ford Motor Company China Sales Down 19 Percent In Q1 2022

Ford Motor Company China sales decreased 18.8 percent to 125,000 units during the first quarter of 2022. In China, FoMoCo offers its two core brands – Ford and Lincoln, as well as a China-specific brand called JMC as part of the Jiangling-Ford joint venture. “We are laser-focused on accelerating...
Ford Vehicles Should Offer Integrated Dash Cams In The Future: Opinion

Dash cams are a pretty common sight on today’s roads, as many consumers have found those items to be indispensable in the event of an accident or other sort of incident where video evidence could prove invaluable. In fact, in some parts of the world, dash cams are required by insurance companies, while Ford’s cross-town rival – General Motors – already offers integrated solutions for some of its vehicles via its Performance Data Recorder (PDR). However, while Ford vehicles have been introducing new kinds of camera technology recently, one notable omission is any sort of integrated dash cam capable of recording what’s going on outside of the vehicle.
Third Gen Ford F-150 Raptor Owner Breaks Back With Huge Jump: Video

The Ford F-150 Raptor has long been touted as a vehicle that simply loves to jump, not to mention blast across the desert at high speeds. Many have taken advantage of this fact over the Raptor’s decade-plus in production, which has ended well for some and not so well for others. Prior to the launch of the third-generation 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, FoMoCo itself touted the pickup’s ability to soar through the air in a commercial, though an attempt to replicate that act by one owner left him injured recently.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is Completely Sold Out

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has been a hot commodity since the day FoMoCo revealed the all-electric pickup and has remained one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market in the months since. Demand for the F-150 Lightning quickly exceeded Ford’s production capacity for the new model, prompting the automaker to stop taking fleet orders back in January, while the commercial-oriented Pro and XLT trim sold out earlier this month. Now, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is completely spoken for, joining the 2022 Ford Super Duty, as Ford Authority reported earlier today, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E – which was cut off for retail orders one week ago, the Ford Bronco last month, and the Ford Maverick back in January.
Ford Benchmarking Chevy Silverado LTZ Duramax Diesel

The Ford F-150 and its chief cross-town rival – the Chevrolet Silverado – are two of the fiercest foes in the automotive world, and have been for many years now. Thus, it’s not a surprise that Ford Authority spies recently spotted Ford benchmarking the Bow Tie pickup, which was entering a FoMoCo facility. However, this isn’t just some normal gas-powered truck, but rather, a Chevy Silverado LTZ Duramax diesel.
Local shop brings classic trucks back to life

GM's electric Corvette is coming next year and Lordstown Motors' Endurance is coming in the fall, but some people don't want either, or an electric vehicle at all. They're more interested in old trucks, which are as big as muscle cars were 30 years ago.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
Extremely Unique 2020 Ford F-150 Prerunner Up For Auction

Prerunners – once reserved for scoping out off-road race courses prior to full-blown racing trucks competing on them – have become incredibly popular among enthusiasts in recent years, providing them with a highly-capable vehicle that can be driven both on and off the pavement. As such, we’ve seen some pretty incredible prerunner builds in recent years, including this pricey Ford Ranger with F-150 Raptor bodywork and the supercharged Mil-Spec Ford F-150. Now, this extremely unique 2020 Ford F-150 prerunner is up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, and it’s a pretty cool piece of kit in its own regard.
LAKE FOREST, CA
Ford Pro Officially Launches In Europe As Connected Services Provider

Ford Pro – the automaker’s dedicated commercial business – was revealed back in May of 2021 and has since expanded rapidly around the globe. FoMoCo expects its new entity to generate $45 billion in annual revenue by 2025 in a variety of ways, including through subscription-based services, though some will also be free. Now, after production of the commercial-focused 2022 Ford E-Transit is officially underway at the Ford Otosan Assembly Plant in Turkey, Ford Pro has launched in Europe as a new connected services provider to support it.
2022 Ford Super Duty Retail Orders No Longer Taking Place

As the automotive industry continues to struggle through numerous supply chain constraints, production and sales have suffered accordingly. The 2022 Ford Super Duty is no stranger to this phenomenon after being subjected to multiple production cuts over the past few months, while the line of pickups has also lost some non-critical features, temporarily, as The Blue Oval attempts to keep its assembly lines rolling amid the chip shortage. Now, however, retail orders for the 2022 Ford Super Duty have been cut off altogether, according to the model’s official site.
2024 Ford Mustang Mule Boasted The First Production Front End

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2024 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a possible GT variant making some pleasing V8 sounds, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. Those same spies also captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well.
Farm Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
