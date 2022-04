Kevin Federline responded to claims in an Instagram post made by his ex-wife Britney Spears that he refused to meet her while she was pregnant with their child. "But geez my ex-husband [Federline]," she wrote in her caption on Thursday, "wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!!" Moreover, she claimed she knew their marriage was over after reading a text message from a friend. Spears' comments were in reference to her saying she suffered 'absolutely terrible' prenatal depression – painting Federline as uncaring.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO