Huskies at UVA & Navy This Weekend

STORRS, Conn. - The UConn men's track & field team will split their squad this weekend to send athletes to the Navy Invitational at Ingram Field in Annapolis and at the Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia. The majority of the Huskies competing this weekend will head to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Early Thursday morning a large crowd gathered at Albemarle High School to celebrate ten college bound student-athletes. Amaya Pendleton was among the group celebrating their college decisions just days after she committed to play basketball for Trinity College. Pendleton, a two-time first team All-Jefferson District selection, became the third Patriot to reach the 1,000 point milestone this past season, but once she found Trinity's women's basketball program her college decision was made easy.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The next four months will lead the University of Rhode Island to a single goal entering its 2022 football campaign. The Rams are in search of one more win. That was the difference between a first FCS playoff berth since 1985 and watching the postseason play out from the sidelines.
The VMI lacrosse team earned a dominant 21-5 victory over visiting Hampton University for a big win on Senior Day at Drill Field No. 2. With VMI’s second league win of the season and Mercer’s loss to Jacksonville today, the Keydets (4-9, 2-2) will qualify as the No. 4 seed at the SoCon Tournament in two weeks at High Point University, marking just the second time in program history the Keydets will compete in the postseason and first since 2008.
Fresno State running back and Fresno native Jordan Hornbeak has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The San Joaquin Memorial graduate is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ roster. Hornbeak was a three-star recruit out of the Panthers program.
Lincoln Riley saw Southern California's well-attended spring game as just another milestone in the lengthy task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades
GEORGETOWN, Del.– Sussex Central defeated Middletown in a final score of 4-0 on Saturday. Sussex Central struck first off a RBI single into left field by Takyla Davis. The Golden Knights would add to their lead in the 7th inning with a solo home-run by Mya Jones. Madge Layfield...
CRESSON, Pa. – First-year midfielder Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) set the single-season record for draw controls in helping the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team blow by Mount Aloysius College Friday night. With their seventh 20-goal game of the season, the Seahawks (9-4, 5-0 UEC) earned a 26-1 United East Conference road […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost a month to the day since their last win against the Hawks, Science Hill topped visiting Hardin Valley, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers built an early 3-0 lead and stretched it further in the second inning with a Jake Bedard RBI single. Carson Hoffmeister and Austin King helped […]
