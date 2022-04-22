ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Radia Perlman, who made LANs work, honored in 'Hidden Heroes' series

By Tiernan Ray
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe computer network on which you're working and playing functions because Radia Perlman figured out how to prevent computer network disasters. She did it in one afternoon. Nearly 40 ago, Perlman's boss at Digital Equipment Corporation, then a titan of the computer world, challenged her to find a way that computer...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

