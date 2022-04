A major Buckinghamshire dual carriageway is set to be closed overnight this weekend. Network Rail is inspecting a railway bridge over the A413 Amersham Road in Gerrards Cross. The closure will be in place on both the westbound and eastbound carriageways of the A413. The road will be shut to traffic from 9pm on Saturday night, April 23, and Sunday night, April 24 - the road reopening to traffic at 5am the following morning on each day.

