Boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges prepared to put motherhood on hold for her career after becoming IBF champion

By Jon Boon
The US Sun
 3 days ago

EBANIE BRIDGES achieved her lifelong dream last month - she became a boxing world champion.

Her success story at the age of 35, after years of hard graft, has demanded many sacrifices from the Aussie star on her rise to the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNRu3_0fHA3vom00
Ebanie Bridges has revealed she is prepared to put motherhood on hold after becoming the IBF champion Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgGKP_0fHA3vom00
Bridges calls the decision 'heartbreaking'

One of the biggest, she told SunSport, was putting motherhood on hold for her career, which has steadily grown in the UK.

She exclusively revealed to SunSport: "It's a battle I have all the time, and it's very heartbreaking.

"I want nothing more than to have a family and have kids. It's very important to me.

"It's getting harder and it's a tough decision to make. I am at the peak of my career, and to stop and have a kid... not only does that put me out for a year, but it makes it very hard to have a kid with my partner back home.

"My career is over here, it's not in Australia. I can't have a baby, then disappear and ask someone else to look after the baby and head to the UK for weeks while I'm in a training camp.

"It's not possible, it's hard for me, it's hard for my partner.

"But, I have to go with my heart and believe that everything happens for a reason.

"I'm just praying in a couple of years I've achieved what I want to achieve and can go off and then have children."

In the past, Bridges has spoken about the sacrifices she has made - training in the UK while her family and boyfriend live in Australia.

But, her hard work paid off in March when she defeated Argentine Maria Cecilia Roman to become the IBF champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLzlr_0fHA3vom00
Bridges recently became IBF champion Credit: Reuters

