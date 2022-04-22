ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

You’ve been cooking your mashed potato all wrong… you don’t need to peel, boil or chop

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnQnL_0fHA3cID00

MOST of us would eat mashed potato all day everyday if we could.

The only real downside is all the all the prep that goes into making it, and of course, the clean up afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxQHV_0fHA3cID00
The delicious potato trick saves loads of time and doesn't compromise on flavour Credit: Getty

Well, this might be the best thing we've heard all day, because this mum revealed how she cooks the starchy snack without the hassle of chopping, peeling or boiling.

Revealing her trick on Mumsnet, the potato lover said: "I'm sure I'm not the only person to have figured this out, but before I started doing it, I'd never seen or heard of it.

"So, herewith my cheater's guide to faff-free mashed potato."

The first step in achieving the perfect mash the cheaters way is to utilise your microwave and pop them in there until they're soft all the way through.

This will depend on the size of the spud you use and also how many, but you can check by sticking a knife in.

the next step is to simple scoop out the inside of the cooked potato from the skin and mash it with a fork.

The mum says you can add butter and even grated cheese and pepper to your liking.

She added: "Waits for everyone to tell me Nigella wrote a book about this ten years ago and I never got the memo."

But other keen time savers loved the easy cooking hack.

One commented: "I already know they take eight minutes in my microwave so I wouldn't need to keep checking.

"I normally peel and boil for 20 mins before mashing so it'll be easier and quicker."

Others weren't sure the trick was that much easier: "I don't understand why people even bother to peel?

"The skin is good for you we always mash with skin on."

Of course, the mum's method comes with it's own challenged, as this user noted: "I have tried the whole potato microwaving, but removing the skin from a hot spud isn't fun and it does seem to taste like a baked potato even when it is mashed,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GmPB_0fHA3cID00
No chopping or peeling is required to enjoy delicious mash Credit: Getty

Comments / 16

Harry Bahlzak
3d ago

Who are you to say that tried and true ways practiced for decades are wrong?

Reply
6
Related
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Mashed Potato#Mashing#Chopping#Food Drink
Mashed

Bobby Flay Says You Should Always Have These Two Foods In Your Pantry

What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, You’re Doing So Much Healing This Week

The vibes may feel off this week, and if you’re feeling distance from the things you love, it’s no wonder. This week begins with romantic Venus joining forces with stoic Saturn, which can change the temperature from “hot” to “cold”. Although you may feel like the spark is fading away, it’s also giving you a sobering outlook on your relationships and encouraging you to strengthen your sense of integrity. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 28, 2022 — Taurus, Libra, and Aquarius — remember, the only validation you can always rely on is the validation you give yourself.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy