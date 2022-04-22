ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All aboard the hunky train! TikTok users hunt down dishy British Transport Police officer after video of him helping a passenger with their luggage went viral

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A hunky British Transport Police officer sent TikTok into meltdown after a train passenger posted a video of him helping a passenger with their luggage.

An anonymous user posted a video of the officer working on a train travelling from Newcastle to King's Cross earlier this month, and urged TikTokers to find his identity.

The video, which showed him helping a passenger remove their bag from the overhead locker, promptly went viral, and fans were left fanning themselves, with many joking they hoped to meet the handsome BTP officer on their next journey.

Now the officer in question, PC Zak Stevens, has been identified and taking the attention in his stride, the officer shared a video to the British Transport Police's TikTok account, urging travellers to contact the organisation if they're ever in need of help.

Scroll down for video

Sharing the video of Stevens to the song 'Drop it Like it's Hot', the original account wrote: 'Ladies please do your thing and find this British Transport Police Officer.

'Travelling from Newcastle to King's Cross. Someone must know him??'

The video gathered a whopping 471,000 views, more than 23,000 likes and a swathe of comments from TikTok users complimenting the officer's good looks.

'Anyone know what you need to do on a train to require the British Transport Police? Asking for a friend,' joked one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQuKv_0fHA3Zau00
In a response shared to the British Transport Police's TikTok account, Stevens appeared to take his new-found fame with a sense of humour as he urged travellers to contact the organisation if they're ever in need

'Okay so I suddenly have become a train enthusiast. New hobby is train riding,' said another.

A third user teased: 'Damn I think I’m going to make more of an effort to look good on my next train journey.'

In response to the viral video, Stevens light-heartedly brushed off the comments in a video shared by the British Transport Police.

He said: 'Hiya, this is PC 2726. Just to let you know BTP have plenty of officers, like me, who patrol trains and railway stations across the network.

'Our number is 61016 and let us know if you ever need us. Have a good weekend and stay safe'.

The original video gathered a whopping 471K views, 23K likes and a swathe of comments from TikTok users complimenting the officer's good looks, while the response video gathered a huge 148.4K likes and over 900,000 views

The response video received a huge 148.400 likes and over 900,000 views, with hoards of comments praising the officer's good humour while still fawning over his looks.

'Crying', wrote one. 'You understood the assignment!'

Another user said: 'I think we need to see these "other" officers… Just so we know how safe we are'.

'There’s about to be a massive crime spree on British transport…extra BTP for the weekend,' jokeda third.

