Knoxville, TN

Mother Charged for Leaving Her 6 year-old Asleep in Car While Shopping then Leaves Without Her Child

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Knoxville woman is charged for reportedly left her six-year-old child asleep in her car during a hot day while shopping. It happened at Walmart on...

The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clinton, TN
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Ky. police arrest man after YouTuber sets up ‘online sting’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say a YouTuber set up an “online sting.”. According to Georgetown police, they arrested 49-year-old Daniel Messer on Wednesday. Police say they opened their investigation after being contacted by Messer’s employer. They say the employer received information about...
GEORGETOWN, KY
#Degree Day#In The Car#Jeep
WREG

Parent turns in 15-year-olds accused of North Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a parent turned in two 15-year-old boys for the robbery of a customer Saturday night at a North Memphis gas station. Police say two people were caught on camera following around the customer inside the Marathon at the 2500 block of Jackson. When the victim approached the clerk to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Video shows male teacher slamming girl at Tennessee school after fight breaks out

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — FOX13 is following developments after a video appears to show a teacher throwing a student to the floor while breaking up a fight between students. The video shows an incident that happened at Dyersburg Middle School this week. The teacher can be seen breaking up a fight between two female students. As one student falls to the floor and attempts to get up, the teacher grabs the student and throws her back to the floor.
DYERSBURG, TN
TMZ.com

DaBaby's Walmart Shooting Surveillance Video Surfaces, Sparks Debate

One of DaBaby's first major legal cases is being discussed anew after a video capturing him fatally shooting someone surfaced online -- sparking a fierce debate about self-defense. Rolling Stone published surveillance footage Sunday depicting a 2018 confrontation DaBaby was involved in at a Walmart out in his native North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Architect who ‘died’ for five minutes in horror house fire reveals where he ‘went’ when his heart stopped

A holiday home boss and father-of-five who ‘died’ for five minutes when his heart stopped beating after a terrifying house fire sent him into cardiac arrest has become friends with the firefighter who brought him back to life.Retired architect Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife, Jo, 53, who run the business based at their home in Upper Tysoe, Wawickshire, together, had sat down to dinner in January 14 with her 80-year-old parents when smoke poured through the ceiling light fittings and the fire alarms sounded.Ushering everyone out, Steve – father to Jessica, 36, George 34, Ben, 22, Will, 12, and...
ACCIDENTS

