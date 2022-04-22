ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: It's thrifty, fun and handy -- provided you can conveniently charge it at home

 3 days ago
The all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 confirmed several of my evolving convictions about electric cars -- thrifty to operate, handy in daily driving, challenging on long trips, quick off the line and, yeah, pretty doggone good-looking in some cases. My main conclusion, however, is this: if you buy an...

