Jason Oppenheim ‘still healing’ from Chrishell Stause breakup

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Jason Oppenheim is having a hard time moving on from his breakup with Chrishell Stause.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 45, confesses to Page Six exclusively that watching his romance with the actress, 40, play out during Season 5 was a “setback” in his healing process.

“That was tough,” he says. “I did watch it a couple of days ago, and it was even more difficult than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should have to do that, to be honest.”

The new season, which premiered Friday on Netflix, follows Oppenheim and Stause throughout the beginning of their relationship as they travel to Europe and express their love for each other to their castmates.

The reality series also reveals how the pair contemplated creating embryos together in order to one day have children.

However, in December 2021, the couple announced they had split because Oppenheim decided he did not want kids in the near future. Stause said at the time that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXgOg_0fHA1TMy00
Jason Oppenheim has not gotten over his ex Chrishell Stause four months after their split.

“[I’m] still healing, still processing,” Oppenheim tells us before acknowledging it has been “several months” since the breakup. “I think or I’d hoped that maybe I’d … processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected.”

When asked whether he has considered making his personal life more of a priority over his business endeavors, he shares, “I haven’t really gotten back to a homeostasis in my personal life. I don’t know how long that’s going to take.”

The high-powered real estate broker said perhaps watching their love play out on the show was a “bit of a setback” and admitted he is not sure where Stause is at with her feelings either.

“It’s just a long process for both of us,” he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzHts_0fHA1TMy00
Stause and Oppenheim said they were “in love” with each other on “Selling Sunset.”

In February, Page Six exclusively learned at a Super Bowl Party just how many lingering feelings there may still be between the former couple.

A spy overheard Oppenheim talking on the phone about trying to get away from Stause at the event because she “f–king flipped” after seeing him kiss someone else.

Oppenheim tells us he is “not looking forward” to rehashing his feelings about the relationship and split at the first-ever “Selling Sunset” reunion, which will tape on April 24.

“I don’t think it will help,” he says. “I think it’s making things more difficult. Having to rewatch it has made things more difficult, and I think the reunion will make things more difficult.”

Earlier this week, Stause took to her Instagram Stories to share with her followers that she had watched back the episodes herself and thought the process was “brutal.”

