Routt's Nolan Turner returns to lineup; Rockets beat Pleasant Hill

Routt's Nolan Turner got back on the field Thursday as the Rockets took on Pleasant Hill at Future Champions in Jacksonville. (Dennis Mathes)

Nolan Turner got back on the field, and the Routt baseball team got back in the win column, beating Pleasant Hill 12-1 at Future Champions in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Turner, the Routt shortstop and lead-off batter who was injured during a game against New Berlin earlier this season, hit two triples, drove in a run and scored a run. Routt made no errors.

Trailing 1-0, the Rockets scored three runs in the second, four in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game early.

Routt out-hit Pleasant Hill 12-1. Conrad Charpentier went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Jace Lautemann and Ethan Mahoney both went 2-for-3. Mahoney hit a triple.

Dax Baptist picked up the win on the mound, giving up one run on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and pitched around four walks. Brock Runyon pitched the final inning.

Routt improved to 12-7-1 overall and 4-3 in the WIVC.