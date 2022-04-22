Woman shares easy mascara tip which can totally change your eye shape… and one way gives an instant face lift too

A BEAUTY lover has taken the internet by storm after sharing a mascara application trick that can give you a face lift in seconds.

Make-up is a powerful tool that can either enhance our natural features or completely change the appearance - and now a woman has revealed how to apply mascara for two different looks.

The beauty hack has also been shared on TikTok where it's been viewed more than 480,000 times Credit: makeupbysuziii/Instagram

The whizz demonstrated how applying mascara can give you an instant face lift Credit: makeupbysuziii/Instagram

Taking it to Instagram, Suzana (@makeupbysuziii), whose hacks have amassed her close to 340,00 on TikTok and an overall of a whopping 11.9 million likes, demonstrated how mascara can change your eye shape.

In a video, which has also been reposted to Style, the whizz showed two routines and application methods, claiming it will leave beauty lovers with different results.

Starting off with a fresh face of make-up, Suzana first grabbed a regular mascara wand and applied it directly from her roots.

Going in an upwards motion and topping off the initial coat a few times, the whizz revealed how it created a more round and open eye.

She then repeated the same process on her right eye - but this time instead of going for a wider appearance, Suzana demonstrated how to apply mascara in order to give yourself an instant face lift.

Using Forever Gorgeous Cosmetics Magic Mascara - this product retails for just under £8 - the beauty lover used the bended wand and only used the product on her outer corner.

Here, she revealed, it is very important to go sideways rather than in an upwards motion.

According to the video, this will lengthen the outer lashes, creating the lifted fox eye look that's taken over social media and runaways.

At the end of the clip, Suzana revealed the final look and the results were shocking - whilst the left eye had a more round and doll-like appearance, the right eye was almond-shaped and more mysterious.

But whilst some loved the results, there were also a few critics who believed having fluttery lashes was a start.

To trolls complaining Suzana has been simply blessed with naturally long eyelashes, the whizz explained she takes care of them by removing make-up products gently.

She also suggested using castor oil - while there have been no scientific studies exploring this, many claim that castor oil has helped them to grow thicker and longer lashes and hair.

''i always feel my eyes are so big and round after applying mascara lmao im gonna try the other methode [sic],'' thanked one fan.

Someone else said: ''I've been doing this all my life lol.''

However, not everyone was impressed, as some viewers thought the two looks were identical.

''Ehm, still the same eye shape,'' commented a user on Instagram.