Combat Sports

Meet stunning Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte model ring girls who are best pals and shared bed together before fight

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BEST pals Kayleigh Dobono and Antonia Salt will be the ring girls for Tyson Fury's WBC world heavyweight title clash with Dillian Whyte.

The two stunning Chesterfield-born models will add some glam to what will be one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dfHB_0fH9y8C800
The pair shared a bed ahead of their 'big day'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSMSs_0fH9y8C800
Salt, 26, joined SBJ six years ago Credit: INSTAGRAM: TONIASALTXX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS8oV_0fH9y8C800
The stunner says 'there’s no bigger fight in the world to be a part of'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAakd_0fH9y8C800
Dobono, 24, was scouted at an agency event a few years ago Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NalvS_0fH9y8C800
Debano is signed to SBJ Management Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO

Dobono, 24, and Salt, 26, are both signed to SBJ Management and will step out in front of 94,000 boxing fans inside Wembley Stadium.

Both are "excited" for Saturday and say it will be "the biggest fight" in their ring girl careers.

Salt told the Derbyshire Times: "We’re both so excited to be ring girling the Fury v Whyte fight.

"We’ve both ring girled for years now and this is the biggest fight in our ring girl careers.

"It’s every ring girls' dream to be able to work fights like this!

"I’ve been with Frank Warren and the Queensberry team for seven months now, and it’s been amazing to become part of their world.

"The build up has been insane and everyone is just so excited.

"It’s going to be a night to remember and for sure, history will be made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LXLT_0fH9y8C800
Debano and Salt are living 'every ring girls' dream' Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgBVr_0fH9y8C800
Monster Energy Girl Debano has worked in places such as Poland Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UP4VN_0fH9y8C800
Salt has worked with promoter Warren and the Queensberry team for seven months Credit: INSTAGRAM: TONIASALTXX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6da5_0fH9y8C800
Debano has just shy of 8,000 followers on Instagram Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ob7R9_0fH9y8C800
Model Salt says Saturday is 'going to be a night to remember' Credit: INSTAGRAM: TONIASALTXX

"There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and part of an event like this.

"94,000 people in Wembley Stadium. Millions watching around the world.

"It’s every boxers dream to be at Wembley so we feel extremely lucky and grateful.

"There’s no bigger fight in the world to be a part of.

"It’s even more amazing that we get to do it at best friends too!"

The dynamic duo insist they have undeniable chemistry.

They continued: "We both love every event we do, and it’s even more amazing that we get to work them together.

"It’s all about having the ability to be a positive, fun loving person, yet be able to work professionally at the same time.

"The two of us together just seem to bounce off each other and make a great team!"

FURY'S LAST DANCE

Saturday's Wembley blockbuster may also be Fury's last fight as a professional boxer.

Instead of taking on either Anthony Joshua or WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk, Fury insists he's ready to retire.

Klitschko retired aged 41 after trying to fight off the next generation of monsters.

Fury said: “I’m getting too old for this, I’m too long in the tooth for this.

"I’m 34 this year. I’ve had everything to deal with, weight loss, alcohol problems, drug problems. I’m probably about 60 when it comes to boxing years.

"Boxing for me doesn’t mean fighting young guys coming up because I’ve studied boxing and know the history of it.

“Every dog has his day whether, you’re the greatest or not, age catches up very quickly so you’ve got to move over for the younger guys.

“Klitschko all those years ago, I said to him ‘you were a good champion in your day, a good man. But Father Time has caught up with you'.

“I said ‘you’ve got to move over for the younger guys coming through, give us a chance’.

“I’m the same now and I’m not far off the same age Wladimir was when I beat him.

“The mistake Wladimir made was he wanted to take on the next era of champions and it didn’t work out for him.

“They all go on too long, because they can’t get away from it because they love it too much. It’s a way of life, it’s all you know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmywN_0fH9y8C800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWT7T_0fH9y8C800
Salt says they 'feel extremely lucky and grateful'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIw06_0fH9y8C800
The Chesterfield duo 'make a great team' Credit: INSTAGRAM: TONIASALTXX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnVWF_0fH9y8C800
Salt has just over 19,000 followers on Instagram Credit: INSTAGRAM: TONIASALTXX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbb4C_0fH9y8C800
The pair have worked at boxing events before Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhJJP_0fH9y8C800
Debano and Salt 'seem to bounce off each other' Credit: INSTAGRAM: MISSDEBANO

