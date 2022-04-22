ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tired Of Subaru’s Minimal Styling Updates? 2 Ways You Benefit

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubaru introduces the refreshed 2023 Outback midsize SUV with minimal exterior design changes. Why does Subaru remain ultra-conservative with its vehicle designs?. Have you ever wondered why Subaru doesn’t change their exterior styling much when they refresh or give Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent, and other vehicles a complete...

heehee5141
2d ago

probably because they sell millions of outbacks, and all other companies are cloning their own version of the outback. why fix it, if it isnt broke

