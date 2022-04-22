ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moonshot: A Journey Home Blasts Into Apple Arcade's Orbit

By Shelby Brown
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonshot: A Journey Home, a new physics-based puzzle game, is now available to play on Apple Arcade. Apple's mobile gaming service has more than 200 games to play for $5 a month or $60 annually. New games, content and updates are added every week. Moonshot: A Journey Home casts...

CNET

NASA 'Holoported' a Doctor Onto the ISS

I have a new noun to add to your vocabulary: holoportation. It's an amalgam of "hologram" and "teleportation," and it isn't a niche sci-fi term buried somewhere in Isaac Asimov novels and Star Trek episodes. In October, NASA used this mind-boggling, futuristic mechanism to bring NASA flight surgeon Dr. Josef...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Pokemon Go Is Revamping Mega Evolution

Pokemon Go is making some big changes to its Mega Evolution feature. First introduced to the mobile game in 2020, Mega Evolution is a temporary transformation that certain Pokemon can undergo once you've collected enough Mega Energy. In addition to changing a Pokemon's appearance, Mega Evolution grants monsters a significant power boost and may even change their typing.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

NASA Will Pay Intimidating Asteroid Apophis a Visit

Stadium-size asteroid Apophis has been one of the most worrying space rocks on Earth's radar thanks to its size and the closeness of its future approaches to our planet. We're set to learn a lot more about it with NASA's announcement Monday that asteroid-booping spacecraft Osiris-Rex will pay it a visit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best Cloud Storage for 2022: How to Choose Between Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box

Storing files is a tedious task if you have to transfer them to an external device. But storing files in the cloud can make your life way easier. It allows you to view files and photos from any phone, tablet or computer that's connected to the internet and download them as needed. Even if you lose your phone or the computer crashes, cloud storage gives you an online backup so files will never get lost.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Diablo Immortal Hits Android, iOS and PC on June 2

Diablo Immortal will launch on Android, iOS and PC on June 2, Blizzard said Monday. You can pre-register for the free-to-play massively multiplayer online action role-playing game now. We've known about the mobile version since 2018 (and people have played it through closed alpha tests), but this is the first...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Bose SoundLink Flex Sees First Price Drop to $129 (Save $20)

With its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound quality, the Bose SoundLink Flex was a CNET Editors' Choice award recipient last December, and is currently our favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market -- full stop. Even at its original price of $149, it's a pretty good value, and right now Amazon is offering the first discount we've seen on this portable Bluetooth speaker, dropping the price down to just $129. That's only $10 more than the Bose SoundLink Micro version of this speaker, which was also one of our favorites of the year. There isn't a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but with a popular product like this, we don't anticipate it being around for long. Act fast if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Axiom-1 Crew Splashes Down in SpaceX Crew Dragon After Extended Stay in Space

The first fully private crew to visit the International Space Station is now back on Earth after spending a week longer in orbit than planned. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four members of the Axiom Space AX-1 mission splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, around 10 a.m. Monday. The spacecraft could be seen glowing white hot on thermal imaging cameras that tracked its descent as it sliced through the atmosphere, before being slowed by a series of parachutes in preparation for the water landing in the Atlantic Ocean.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CNET

Save $22 on the Meater Plus Thermometer That'll Ping You When Food Is Done

You can tenderize, dry-rub and marinate all you want but if you overcook a piece of meat it's probably still going to suck. Traditional meat thermometers work well but they still keep you tethered to the grill or oven to poke at them until they reach temp. For longer cooking projects including poultry, roasts and barbecue, that can be rather annoying. That's where a connected smart meat thermometer comes in handy. Today, you can snatch the Meater Plus smart meat thermometer for $78 at Amazon, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it go for on the megaretailer. It'll make for a fantastic Father's Day or Mother's Day gift too.
ELECTRONICS

