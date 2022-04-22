ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

World’s worst monkey attacks from baby snatched by ‘moped-riding’ beast to brutal ‘muggings’

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THESE are the world's worst monkey attacks - from a baby being snatched by a moped-riding beast to brutal gang muggings.

The adorable looking creatures are known to harass, beat, rob and even kidnap humans in broad daylight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxebU_0fH9usqR00
This monkey tried to kidnap a baby in India are refused to let him go
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bsEe_0fH9usqR00
This is the moment a monkey tried to kidnap a young girl in China Credit: Newsflare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fi0vr_0fH9usqR00
The tot was dragged away by hair but was thankfully saved by a man Credit: via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15x5Cs_0fH9usqR00
These mischievous primates snatched a girl from her family in broad daylight Credit: via Storyful

Footage has surfaced from around the world showing these brazen primates attacking tourists for food, and have even unleashed their satanic fury on other animals.

It is believed as man and monkey have gone on a collision course that the creatures more often come into close contact with humans.

And often as people perceive them as cute, the monkeys get more and more confident - and are happy to try their luck.

Tourists often pose with the creatures for photos, only to them find themselves being mugged as the monkeys nick food and valuables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbvPq_0fH9usqR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdf27_0fH9usqR00

And other videos however are less explicable, such as the primates appear to launch unprovoked attack on children.

Haunting footage shows the moment a young girl was snatched from her family as they sat in their driveway in Indonesia.

In the clip, a monkey scoots up the driveway on a miniature motorcycle before quickly snatching the tot away from her mother.

The youngster is dragged a good few feet along the ground by her hair as her family screamed until a man intervenes to save her.

The culprit - a one-and-a-half foot grey Macaque - drops her and runs off into the distance.

In China, a young girl was taken by a monkey as she played outside on her scooter.

The small girl was left with scratches across her face after she was rescued from the vicious attack in China’s Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday.

The video shows the monkey sneak up on the girl as she she played in the streets, throwing her to the ground before attempting to drag her away.

But fortunately she was saved by the actions of a keen eyed bystander who rescued the child from the clutches of the animal before it could take her any further.

According to the girl's mother Liu, the incident happened while she was cooking inside.

And last year, The Sun revealed the devastating aftermath of a horrific monkey attack that left a two-month-year-old baby mutilated.

The predator attacked when the baby was in the living room while his mother was in the kitchen.

When she heard her seven-week-old crying, the mum ran into the living room to find her bloodied son on the floor and the animal standing near the front door of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2bbn_0fH9usqR00
One woman is mugged by a monkey Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGsTJ_0fH9usqR00
A monkey snatches a woman's sunglasses Credit: BBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tpsN_0fH9usqR00
This clever monkey nicked a smartphone - he will then ransom it back to the human for food Credit: BBC

And in Malaysia, these ferocious animals are known to patrol the streets of Kuala Lumper in search of victims they can mug, according a report by The Guardian.

The capital's population has skyrocketed in the last thirty years, leading to more monkeys in the street as their habitats are destroyed for housing.

The fiendish beasts are known to break into houses and chase people off the streets.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia has had to resort to "anti-monkey bins" made with heavy lids to stop them from being raided, The Guardian reported.

BBC host Chris Packham featured marauding thieving monkeys on a documentary - revealing the criminal creatures worked out how to hold previous human items to ransom.

Footage shows the TV host having to barter with a monkey to get his iPhone back.

Other clips from the show featuring monkeys jumping onto humans and snatches objects such as hats and sunglasses.

And meanwhile, in India, enraged monkeys killed 250 dogs by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them, according to the Daily Mail.

In one attack, a monkey can be seen on a roof carrying a puppy to the edge of the building.

It's believed the rampage was an act of revenge after the monkeys had been chased by dogs who were trying to protect a local woman and their child, the publication says.

And perhaps one of the most notorious locations for monkey muggings in Gibraltar.

The barbary macaques are known to jump on tourists as people get close to them.

It is illegal to feed the monkeys, with anyone found doing so facing a £4,000 fine.

YouTube is awash with videos of incidents on the Rock as tourists often find the creatures crawling over them - even stealing their bags or other valuables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qaEO_0fH9usqR00
Monkey muggings often happen in Gibraltar Credit: YOUTUBE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6uaG_0fH9usqR00
A woman has two monkeys crawl over her as she explores The Rock Credit: YOUTUBE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYZJF_0fH9usqR00
A monkey kidnapping a puppy in India in a revenge attack Credit: News 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqOnc_0fH9usqR00
A macaque monkey with a devilish look catches knives as it works with a trainer in China Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Packham
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeys#Moped#Muggings#Beasts
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy