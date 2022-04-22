ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine seek a 'vegetation management application' as they update their $3.2 million dollar rental property in Sydney's North Shore

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine are making plans for their rental property on Sydney's North Shore.

And according to an application recently submitted to their local council, it won't involve knocking down any walls inside the 1960s three-bedroom spread in Castlecrag - but they may need a tree surgeon.

The couple spent $221.50 on what is called a 'vegetation management application' in order to remove a tree from the garden at the 550sqm property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WKkQ_0fH9uq4z00
Plans: Today's Karl Stefanovic (left) and wife Jasmine (right) spent $221.50 on what is called a 'vegetation management application' at their local council in order to remove a tree from the garden at their  50sqm property on Sydney's north Shore 

According to council regulations, owners removing existing trees, are required to replant new trees 'at a rate of 3:1', reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Channel Nine Today star bought the brick-built home in March 2021 for $3.2 million dollars and since September it has been a rental for $1800 a week.

Featuring a sprawling garden area, the house is beautifully appointed and boasts a spa and gazebo.

Other features include a large, cosy lounge with a panoramic, leafy outlook, and a roomy, practical kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9yyR_0fH9uq4z00
Changes: They won't be knocking down any walls inside the 1960s three-bedroom spread in Castlecrag - but they may need a tree surgeon. The Castlecrg home is pictured 

Castlecrag, one of Sydney's sought after post-codes, is a tight-knit community of approximately 3000 people, and is only 9.6kms from the CBD.

The news comes soon after Karl told friends he regretted putting his Queensland mansion on the market- and is happy it failed to find a buyer.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Sunshine Beach, Noosa, went under the hammer in March, but there were no takers willing to meet the $7.5million reserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qeb1B_0fH9uq4z00
Cosy: The Channel Nine Today star bought the brick-built home in March 2021 for $3.2 million dollars. Pictured is the lovely lounge 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1A80_0fH9uq4z00
Bright and practical: Since September it has been a rental for $1800 a week  The roomy kitchen features modern appliances 

The Today show host, 47, and his wife Jasmine, 37, who are based in Sydney, will now use the property as a weekender, reports The Australian.

The Stefanovics, who share daughter Harper, one, plan to spend two weekends a month at their luxury getaway.

Purchased in 2019 for $3.5million, Karl has reportedly told friends he 'loves the place' and is now only prepared to sell if he can get 'silly money'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjsls_0fH9uq4z00
Family: The Today show host, 47, and his wife Jasmine, 37, are based in Sydney. Pictured with their daughter Harper 

