Max Verstappen is desperate for a 'straightforward weekend' in Italy following a difficult start to the season as he trails championship leader Charles Leclerc by 46 points after suffering reliability issues in Bahrain and Melbourne

Max Verstappen is desperate for things to go smoothly this weekend after a start to the season that has been plagued by reliability issues.

The reigning world champion has suffered car failures in both Bahrain and Melbourne, meaning he's only managed to finish one of the opening three races.

He won that one, in Saudi Arabia, and is hoping for similar scenes at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Z8ps_0fH9ulua00
Max Verstappen is desperate for for a straightforward weekend at Imola this weekend

Speaking ahead of the first European race of the season, he told Planet F1: 'The team trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes are working incredibly hard.

'Hopefully we'll have a straightforward weekend and that we score some good points as a team.

'For now, we will take it race by race and we'll see where we end up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdeJu_0fH9ulua00
The reigning world champion has suffered car failures in both Bahrain and Melbourne

Verstappen currently sits sixth in the driver standings with 25 points, already 46 behind runaway leader Charles Leclerc.

His team-mate, Sergio Perez, also said he was 'looking forward to getting back in the car'.

'It was a mixed few days in Australia for the team, but for me I managed another consistent weekend after my pole position and fourth place in Jeddah,' the Mexican said.

Reuters

With lift from 'big brother,' Aston Martin chases after Ferrari

GAYDON, England, April 26 (Reuters) - After decades of ups and downs, British carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) is charting a more efficient and profitable way forward, leaning on technology from shareholder Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) to make the costly leap to electric vehicles (EVs). Less than two years after billionaire Lawrence...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'I think it's a really big point': Jesse Marsch praises his players after hard-fought draw away at Crystal Palace sees them move five points clear of the relegation zone

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hailed a hard-fought goalless draw at Crystal Palace as a 'really big point' in the battle to avoid Premier League relegation. A forgettable, if sometimes fiery, 90 minutes at Selhurst Park could yet have yielded a pivotal result for Leeds, who sit 16th in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City and Liverpool will both DROP points in their final five matches, claims Jamie Carragher, as he says Pep Guardiola's side may be tripped up in a goalless draw while his former club could be involved in a four-goal thriller

Jamie Carragher claimed both Manchester City and Liverpool will slip up before the end of the season, as he analysed their strengths and weaknesses with the Premier League title race going down to the wire. Pep Guardiola's City remain just one point above Jurgen Klopp's Reds as they head into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I thought Johnny Giles and Billy Bremner were in midfield with all the tackles!': Jamie Carragher hails Leeds' 'mentality and intensity' after securing a precious point at Crystal Palace to move five points clear of relegation rivals Everton

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Leeds' attitude after they earned a hard-fought point against Crystal Palace on Monday night. Jesse Marsch's side found themselves under pressure at times at Selhurst Park, but managed to stand firm to move themselves five points clear of the bottom three. Assessing the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anfield 'will not be able to host games at Euro 2028 because Liverpool's famous pitch is too SMALL, with the field falling just 4m short of UEFA's regulation size of 105m in length' due to the Anfield Road and Kop ends

Uefa has reportedly ruled out allowing Anfield to host any games at Euro 2028 owing to the pitch's dimensions being too small. The five-nation British Isles bid is expected to be confirmed by European football's governing body, with 16 grounds marked down to host games at the tournament - ten of which would be in England.
UEFA
Daily Mail

MAN UNITED FAN VIEW: The appointment of Erik ten Hag is a rare bold and positive move. Yes, it IS a gamble, but if he can sort out a dressing room who aren't even trying, then it might just pay off

Manchester United have officially announced Erik ten Hag as their new manager and the mammoth rebuilding mission at Old Trafford can now begin. Last week's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool illustrated the scale of the task at hand for the Dutch coach, and things didn't get any better during Saturday's defeat by Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane fears Tottenham must win ALL five of their remaining matches - including beating Liverpool at Anfield and fierce rivals Arsenal - to keep their Champions League hopes alive

Harry Kane fears Tottenham need to win all five of their remaining fixtures - including beating Liverpool at Anfield - to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Tottenham's goalless draw at Brentford handed the advantage back to Arsenal in the race for fourth. Antonio Conte's side now trail their north London rivals, who they face at home on May 12, by two points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
