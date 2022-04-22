ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – there’s a secret in-store policy that could change the way you shop there forever

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A TRADER Joe’s superfan has revealed there is a secret in-store policy that could change how people do their shopping.

The hugely-popular grocery chain is known for offering samples of its products to customers, but the store also has a simple returns policy.

Shoppers can return items to Trader Joe's if they're dissatisfied Credit: Getty

A Redditor, from Missouri, revealed a bottle of lotion they had bought was defective as it had a broken pump.

They returned it to their local store and crew members invited them to choose a replacement.

The shopper also bought arugula that went bad days after it had been bought.

They explained the situation to a staff member, who said they could pick up another product for free.

The Redditor posted: “Common sense approach to return.

"I wouldn’t have returned the bad arugula at my local grocery store cause it would have been more of a pain than the $1.99 I paid for it, but since TJs makes it easy, I’ll do it there.

“For something that is such an infrequent occurrence, it makes me like the store more than I already do.”

Another said they had returned the truffle ravioli simply because they didn't like it.

They posted: “I always feel guilty returning things but not once as a crew member balked.

“I once even mentioned that I didn’t like a frozen item and they told me to bring it in.”

While, one shopper was given $1.99 in credit when they returned zucchini fries, according to Delish.

Shoppers recalled that Trader Joe’s crew members didn’t ask for receipts when they returned unwanted items.

A Reddit user, who claims to be an employee, said: “Sometimes it’s preposterous, but for the vast majority of customers who don’t take advantage it is worth to make their dissatisfaction with a product easy and pain-free to return or replace.”

Meanwhile, another worker surprisingly revealed that meat is the most stolen item.

The unnamed Redditor, who apparently works in a store in downtown Chicago, claims it’s harder for shoplifters to pinch a bottle of wine.

They said vacuum-packed steaks can be “pocketed easily” by thieves.

He added: “Shoplifters tend to think we watch the alcohol more but it’s harder to steal a bottle of wine than a pound of ground beef.”

He also revealed that some Trader Joe’s stores have crew members on the lookout, while others have security guards.

The Sun has shared some of the secrets that Trader Joe’s shoppers may not be aware of.

Speaking to Popsugar, a former staff member said the chain has more employees working than they need to make sure their customer service is perfect.

Meanwhile, ex-employees have revealed some of their pet hates from their time working at the store.

One former worker blasted customers that don’t pick up their trash.

And, they urged shoppers not to blame workers if the parking lot at their local store is small.

