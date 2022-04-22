ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Jackson fans confused over star’s bizarre ‘deep voice’ in viral video – but some think it’s fake

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MICHAEL Jackson fans have been left confused over the star’s apparent "deep voice" in a now viral video.

The clip shows as the megastar - famed for his high pitch - appears to adjust his vocals as he speaks at an award ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq3ip_0fH9uiGP00
Michael appears to adjust his vocals as he speaks at an award ceremony Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djzIc_0fH9uiGP00
Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 Credit: Getty - Contributor

In the video, Jackson says in a deep voice: "Um."

He then appears to hold his throat before carrying in a higher pitch, telling the crowd: "Can you hear me?"

The video - which some have suggested the clip is fake - has shocked fans online.

One said: "Michael Jackson was really out here w a fake voice the whole time. I cannot believe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWj4T_0fH9uiGP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYqXb_0fH9uiGP00

Others shared similar clips from his concerts in an effort to prove the deep voice was real, writing: "Sometimes it just slipped out."

But another added: "Anyone who has followed Michael’s life and knows this video can realize that this is staged and false.

"Michael, like any person, has changed his voice over the years. In his middle age his voice was a little lower, but just as soft."

Jackson died in 2009 aged 50. He left behind three kids, Prince, 25, Paris, 23, and Blanket, 20.

This clip is not the first time Michael's voice has been called into question.

Close friends Liza Minelli and David Gest told Larry King Live in 2002 that the star had a deep pitch.

Gest said: "I think people don’t know the real him. He doesn’t talk like [that]."

Minelli said she told Michael he was "busted" after hearing speaking to her husband on the phone in a deep voice.

She told him: "All these years you’ve been talking in that voice."

The Sun reported last month how The King of Pop’s eldest child Prince resurfaced to share some pictures of him and his girlfriend as they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Prince sported a beard and long hair in the pictures, and even one visible arm tattoo.

He also has a tattoo of his iconic father on his leg.

Both Paris and Prince are the children of Michael and his second ex-wife, Debbie Rowe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRmGX_0fH9uiGP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDxsI_0fH9uiGP00

Blanket was born in 2002 via an anonymous surrogate mother.

His sons made the rare appearance shortly after their aunt Janet, 55, made shocking claims about Michael in her new tell-all documentary.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
David Gest
Person
Prince
Person
Larry King
Person
Debbie Rowe
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Viral Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
403K+
Followers
20K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy