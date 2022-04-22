ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My autobiography is so full of gossip it’s ridiculous says Sharon Osbourne as she calls new TalkTV show ‘very exciting’

By Jack White
SHARON Osbourne has promised to dish the dirt in her upcoming autobiography.

Mrs O, who will launch a brand new chat show on TalkTV next week, appeared on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show today to chat to Zoe Ball.

Mrs O promised to dish the dirt in her upcoming fourth autobiography Credit: Art Streiber/CBS via Getty Images

The former X Factor judge is set to release her fourth tell-all - and it sounds like anybody who has crossed her should watch out.

Sharon told Zoe: "There’s so much muck in there - it’s ridiculous! Dirty, mucky stories .

"I am naming names, giving out addresses and phone numbers… the whole nine yards."

Sharon also opened up about her new TalkTV show and confessed she's excited to get started.

She said: "It’s a talk show, there’s going to be five of us, there will be a team of people that we change, if somebody’s busy that day then someone else will come in.

We’ll talk about everything from pop culture to sports to politics, it’s done in a very organic way. We have a chat."

Zoe replied: "It can get quite heated, I’d imagine?"

But Sharon said: "In a good way. We can all have a laugh. It’s just good spirited."

Sharon will bring her fearless persona and decades of presenting experience to TalkTV's newest prime time spot.

For an hour every weeknight, she will host five opinionated famous faces as they hash out the big issues of the day.

And viewers can look forward to the powerhouse presenter discussing topics from politics and crime, to health and entertainment.

Alongside Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon's dynamic show will rock audiences with its "outspoken views" and "honest, straight-talking debate."

TalkTV will launch in the UK on Monday, April 25 on Sky Channel 526, Virgin Media Channel 627, Freeview Channel 237 and Freesat Channel 217, as well as via connected TV services and smart devices.

Piers Morgan Uncensored broadcasts at 8pm and The Talk, featuring Sharon Osbourne, airs at 9pm weeknights.

Sharon and Piers' new TalkTV shows will launch next week with the channel Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

