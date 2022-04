Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. The 8 best restaurants in San Antonio serve up a side of joy. Join us in raising a toast to the Tastemaker nominees for San Antonio Restaurant of the Year. The winner will be revealed April 26 at our awards ceremony and tasting event.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO