New D&D Starter Set promises better onboarding for new players
By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar+
3 days ago
Following an accidental reveal earlier this year, the next D&D Starter Set has been revealed in full. Called 'Dragons of Stormwreck Isle', it promises to be a more streamlined experience for new Dungeons and Dragons players hoping to break into one of the best tabletop RPGs. That's largely attributed...
When it comes to giving away regular free games and extended trials, few video game companies are as on the ball as Ubisoft. Over the last few years the publisher has given away classic Assassin's Creed games, underrated Rayman platformers, and offered free weekends for newer games like Far Cry 6.
In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
Elden Ring contains some of the Souls series' most obvious nods to the manga Berserk, and thanks to a new mod, Berserk protagonist Guts is now officially a part of the Lands Between. Cota Studios demonstrated the custom equipment included in the Berserk mod in a recent video, while co-modder...
Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
An Elden Ring VR mod is coming, and it looks remarkably fluid in motion. As PC Gamer first reported, modder Luke Ross is in the process of turning Elden Ring into a VR-enabled adventure. He recently released a short clip showing the mod in action during the earliest stages of the game, and for such a dramatic shift in perspective, it seems to work pretty well.
When you think of peak superhero video games, I’d imagine Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man springs to mind. Let’s face it, virtually swinging through the streets of New York City is the closest most of us are going to get to feeling even an ounce like a superhero.
The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
Wii Sports is quite possibly one of the console's most popular and straightforward offerings that Nintendo has ever created. It provides relaxing alternatives to normal thrill ride games in the form of relaxing activities like bowling, golf, and more. It became an immediate fan favorite. Between easy gameplay for the whole family, games that include multiple people with only one controller needed to play, and simplified rules to ensure even young ones have a good time, the title was a hit, selling 82 million copies worldwide by 2017. Even with the technically obsolete system, it's still managing to sell copies today. It holds the title of best selling single platform game of all time and best selling Nintendo game of all time. It holds fourth-best in overall games worldwide. Its popularity has reached such proportions that actual contests and events surrounding the game have been created. Game enthusiasts gather to put their sports skills to the ultimate test against their other digital opponents. While Nintendo had previously shown no interest in rebooting the title, the fans' pleas were heard and are now being answered in the form of WII Sports Switch!
It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
You have to hand it to them, DICE are desperately trying to save the sinking ship that is Battlefield 2042. Admittedly, the developers did quickly patch the bugs and glitches that plagued the game’s release, but it just wasn’t enough to keep hold of a disappointed and dwindling player base.
There's an awful lot riding on Grand Theft Auto VI. I think it's fair to say that it's probably the most anticipated video game of all time - and I can't even begin to imagine what that pressure is doing to the staff at Rockstar Games. GTA V remains one...
This Sims 4 Vampires guide covers everything you could need to know, on your journey to become a legendary bloodsucker. If you're not sure about the process for turning your Sim into a creature of the night, how to increase their vampiric powers, or what cheats there are available, then we're here to help you get the most out of the afterlife in The Sims 4. Read on for Sims 4 Vampires tips about cheating death and developing your dark powers, or jump straight ahead to the Sims 4 Vampire cheats for a helping hand.
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are about to lose access to one of the best horror games on the subscription service. Horror is an increasingly niche genre that in the present day is being largely held up by the indie space and AA space. AAA horror games are hard to come by, especially if they aren't in an established franchise like Resident Evil. The game in question isn't quite AAA in terms of scope and budget, but it's close and it's one of the more popular horror games of the last few years, though not as popular as its predecessor. The game in question is Outlast 2, and it's leaving the subscription service on April 30.
Lost Ark's big April update has arrived, and with it comes a new class, a new continent, and the expected set of patch notes to detail everything that's changed. This update is one that was previewed before back whenever the roadmap for April and May was shared towards the start of the month with both the new Glaivier class and the South Vern content revealed previously. The actual patch notes themselves are new, however, so even if you were already looking forward to those two features, you've got other changes to account for as well.
The Atari 2600 — in its familiar, wood-paneled, super-groovy late-1970s incarnation — will get a celebratory Lego-styled build this August in recognition of the console’s 40th/45th anniversaries (see below), according to German Lego fan site Promobricks. According to Promobricks (translation via Google), the playset will feature a...
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
The first Apex Legends season 13 trailer introduces the shooter's next hero: Newcastle, who happens to be Bangalore's long-lost brother Jackson. The cinematic trailer sees Newcastle team up with Bangalore and other Apex Legends heroes when a massive sea monster invades Storm Point in the middle of a match. It's here that Respawn seems to establish Newcastle as primarily a defender, as you can see him using his massive shield to protect the other Legends, even dragging a downed fighter away from the action to rest behind his protection.
Nintendo Switch is getting a cult classic from two console generations ago that was technically available on both PS3 and Xbox 360, but it was more popular on the former. The game in question is El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, and what console you played it on at release is no longer relevant. What's relevant is that it's coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, though there's no word of when exactly.
2022 is already shaping up to be a great year for "Borderlands." "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" released just last month to favorable critic reviews, and fans were recently treated to more information about the upcoming "Borderlands" movie. Yesterday, Gearbox announced another "Borderlands" creation coming this year: "Tales from the Borderlands" is getting a long-awaited sequel, but there's a catch.
