Parents arrested after baby dies from alcohol poisoning

A 4-week-old Georgia girl died from alcohol poisoning after her father allegedly poured booze into her baby bottle, cops said Thursday.

Dad Marquis Colvin, 25, and the girl’s mom, Sydnei Dunn, 24, from Hiram, were both arrested after the tot’s death Thursday and hit with murder charges, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in suburban Atlanta.

Doctors said the amount of alcohol in the baby’s bloodstream was more than four times the legal limit for an adult, which is 0.08% in Georgia , according to a sheriff’s statement. It wasn’t clear what kind of alcoholic beverage the youngster drank.

The investigation began unfolding at around 3:30 p.m. on April 13, when Paulding County deputies were contacted by staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta about a 4-week-old patient who was brought to the hospital by her parents and was unresponsive.

Hospital officials said that the circumstances surrounding the girl’s condition “did not make sense” and asked law enforcement to intervene.

When interviewed by detectives about her child’s state, Dunn initially claimed to have consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and said that her infant daughter must have gotten alcohol poisoning from her during breastfeeding, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The mom later changed her story, telling detectives that the baby’s father, Colvin, had put an alcoholic beverage in the baby’s bottle, according to the sheriff’s office.

When detectives executed a search warrant at the couple’s basement apartment on Hillcrest Drive that evening, they allegedly found unspecified evidence of the crime against the baby as well as a firearm.

Colvin, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess, or even be near guns.

The following day, hospital staff announced that Dunn and Colvin’s daughter had died of alcohol poisoning.

Dunn faces felony charges of malice murder and second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

Colvin faces the same charges as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Both are being held in jail without bond and more charges could be pending.