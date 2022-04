The Trojans fought out of a four-goal hole with help from a four-goal effort from Paige Hauschild, but the Cardinal ultimately prevailed 11-9. Current photo via John McGillen. LOS ANGELES — It was a wildly unpredictable MPSF women’s water polo title match today between the nation’s top teams, with top-ranked host USC battling back from a deep first-half hole to take a lead in the fourth before No. 2 Stanford got the goals it needed to pull off an 11-9 victory over the Trojans. Now 18-3 overall and a likely at-large selection, USC awaits the announcement of NCAA Tournament selections and seedings, which will be released at 5 p.m. PT on Monday (April 25) on ncaa.com.

STANFORD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO