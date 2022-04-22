ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Movember, Mishka Team on NFTs for Testicular Cancer Awareness

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yUqI_0fH9pWjC00
Non-Fungible Testicles, the NFTs by Movember and Mishka for Testicular Cancer Awareness month. Courtesy Photo

Men’s health charity Movember and streetwear brand Mishka have teamed to launch NFTs that incentivize self-checks for testicular cancer.

Called Non-Fungible Testicles, Mishka designed NFT characters for the Solana network that gain different traits every time a holder does a self-test. Digital marketing agency MRM reached out to Mishka to partner on the NFT project, and intrigued the brand with the left-field idea with a cause.

“We’ve been around for 20 years now and what’s separated us from others is not being shy to go there,” said Mishka cofounder Greg Rivera. “There’s a call to action to get men to check themselves, but the art and characters are really fun.”

Rivera said he and cofounder Mikhail Bortnik had been studying the crypto space for the past four to five years and learned about blockchain during 2020. The duo minted a few NFTs, which led to introducing in December 2021 their Keep Watch Crew of eyeball characters inspired by their signature eyeball design that would appear on their hats and shirts. “That project was helpful for this current project,” Rivera said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpwyq_0fH9pWjC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp64D_0fH9pWjC00

The duo created a number of traits for the characters, such as a smile or sad face, or the wearing of a hat or bow tie. One of the benefits of minting on the Solana network, according to the Mishka cofounders, is the “flexibility to manipulate post net,” meaning the characters can change after being minted.

“The concept gamification that Movember is doing with this is to encourage you to do self-tests,” Bortnik said. “You’ll basically check in and your NFT will earn. With this, you can gain or lose traits if you’re not checking and the Solana blockchain allows that.”

Movember partnered with Philips Norelco in October with the brand donating $550,000 along with 850 Philips Norelco shavers and funding for the charity.

“For years, Mishka has been known to push the boundaries on art, illustration and graphic design,” said Dan Cooper, director, innovation at Movember. “Creating an NFT that is both fun, while also getting a serious message across, was a tough brief but we think Mishka really nailed it.”

Cooper said testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men and believes that the Non-Fungible Testicles reach the right audience. “It’s a fun way to remind people of a very simple action to avoid or identify a possibility of testicular cancer,” he added.

Proceeds from the sale and resale of the NFTs will go toward Movember. The charity has raised more than $1 billion since its launch in Australia in 2003, and has helped fund more than 1,250 projects around the world, including the Tiger trial, the multinational clinical trial investigating which of the two current and commonly used treatments is more effective in preventing death in men who show a relapse in testicular cancer.

“While proceeds from the sale of Non-Fungible Testicles will go toward Movember,” Cooper continued, “the main aim of us creating this project, is to raise awareness of testicular cancer, and get more men into the habit of regularly checking themselves.”

Mishka said other projects that will soon be released include Metacom on Be@rbricks for character Dennis the Menace and with German company Chrom on Kendamas.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nancy Green Out at Old Navy; Gap Inc. Lowers Q1 Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. has relieved Old Navy president and chief executive officer Nancy Green of her command. Green’s departure, while sudden, is not surprising considering Old Navy, the biggest division of Gap Inc., has been struggling in recent seasons.More from WWDIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up CultureThe 56 Most Festive Last-Minute Gifts (For Stylish Procrastinators) A search for a candidate from outside the corporation is being sought, as Green will be exiting Old Navy this week. With the business hitting turbulent waters, and getting increasingly promotional, Gap Inc. has revised its...
BUSINESS
WWD

U.S. Private Equity Giants Are Circling The Hut Group

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Ted Baker isn’t the only British company that’s attracting private equity bargain hunters. The Hut Group, which has seen its share price plummet 83 percent in the past year, has also received “indicative proposals from numerous parties in recent weeks,” according to the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding.More from WWDApril Fools Day Fashion PranksA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Moulding told investors earlier this week during THG’s full-year results presentation that he and the board knocked back all...
BUSINESS
WWD

Stylist Kat Gosik Talks Christine Quinn’s ‘Campy,’ ‘Barbie Doll’ Style on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Though there’s an abundance of over-the-top, bold and colorful ensembles seen on Netflix’s hit reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” very few can match the energy of Christine Quinn. From the get-go, Quinn — who has gained prominence from appearing in the show since its first season aired in 2019 — has turned her thriving career as a real estate agent into a real-life catwalk wherever she goes, commanding the attention of every room she walks into with her daring, head-to-toe designer outfits.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos...
TV & VIDEOS
News On 6

Oklahomans Walk To Raise Awareness For Colon Cancer

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. To raise awareness, more than 100 people showed up at the inaugural Colon Cancer Awareness Walk in Scissortail Park. “Anytime the population, the citizens of a nation come together and do a public display of unity, a public display of desire and hope, it makes me feel good and it brought back really good memories about the possibilities of this nation and this country,” Sen. George Young said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Cooper
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Spitter

You might be dating someone that you like and have been with for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you may have an issue with your partner's habit of spitting. You might not like it when your partner spits when you are outside on a walk or at an outdoor event, and you may be looking for a way to address this issue. So, what do you do if you don't like your partner's spitting habit? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Teabag

You might be dating someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might have a lot in common, you might not agree when it comes to what beverages to keep in your home. You might be a coffee drinker, and your other half, might like tea, but the two of you might also be on a budget. So, what do you do if you can't agree on which beverages to purchase on your grocery order? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and an Open Mouth

You and your partner might like to go out and do activities together. The two of you might even like to go to restaurants once in a while. However, when the two of you do go out, you might be embarrassed because your partner chews with his or her mouth open. So, what do you do if your partner likes to chew with his or her mouth open and this really bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testicular Cancer#Marketing Agency#Charity#Nft#Digital#Mrm#Keep Watch Crew
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Metaverse Study Offers Hope for Malls

Click here to read the full article. New research on the metaverse offers some surprising revelations, including one that may thrill mall operators. On one hand, the study by CommerceNext, Bizrate and Coresight Research helps confirm what brands already know — that many consumers still have no idea what a metaverse is.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris However, among those who do and spend time in virtual worlds, there’s a healthy appetite for shopping the metaverse for physical products, with virtual malls...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWD

A Look at Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today. Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rolling out

Dr. Katherine Brown’s love for community is helping to save lives

One thing the past two years have shown us is that life is not only short but precious. So, when given the opportunity to save a life, one should lend a helping hand but may not have the know-how. Dr. Katherine Brown has been helping raise awareness and educate communities across the country on how to do CPR for over 10 years. Through her company, Learn CPR LLC, Dr. Brown has gone from Chicago and as far as Israel to teach CPR to communities and help reduce the troubling statistic that minorities are 30 percent less likely to receive bystander CPR in their communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

WWD Beauty Inc Top 100: Beauty’s 10 Steepest Declines in 2021

Click here to read the full article. The brands that saw the steepest sales drops in 2021. Lion Corp., -21.5% Markwins Beauty Brands, -17.6% Guthy-Renker, -17.3% Jafra Cosmetics International, -16.6% Alcora Corp., -15.5% Able C&C, -13.6% Nippon Menard Cosmetic Co., -13.2% Oriflame Holding, -13% Forma Brands, -12.5% Mandom Corp., -10% To see the full list in its entirety, subscribe to WWD Beauty Inc here.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022
ECONOMY
WWD

Sarah Engel Promoted to President of January Digital

Click here to read the full article. January Digital has promoted Sarah Engel to the role of president, effective immediately. Engel previously served as January Digital’s chief marketing officer and chief people officer. She joined the company in the fall of 2020 after serving as Lilly Pulitzer’s vice president of marketing and creative communications. Vic Drabicky, founder and chief executive officer of January Digital, described Engel as a “force of nature” and said her “intelligence, passion, business impact and impeccable personal values set such an incredible example not only for everyone in our company but in the broader industry, too.”More from...
BUSINESS
WWD

Maria Sharapova, Jeanne Jackson Join Moncler’s Board

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Maria Sharapova has joined the board of Moncler Group. As the company approved its financial statement for 2021 on Thursday, it also revealed that the former tennis champion and entrepreneur is among the additions to its new board for the 2022-24 period, along with Nike Inc.’s former president Jeanne Jackson and Mercedes‐Benz AG’s vice president of communications and marketing Bettina Fetzer.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021Backstage at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Vera Wang RTW Fall 2020 “Today marks an important moment as one business cycle is...
TENNIS
WWD

Maison de Mode to Honor Carolyn Murphy, Aurora James at Sustainable Style Awards

Click here to read the full article. Maison de Mode, the luxury e-tailer offering sustainable fashion, will host its fifth annual Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles on Friday night. The event aims “to shine a light on eco-friendly fashion and celebrate impactful individuals in Hollywood and beyond that are using their own creativity to create a healthier, more prosperous planet,” Maison de Mode founder Hassan Pierre told WWD in an exclusive statement.More from WWDInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi The evening will honor model Carolyn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

2021 WWD Beauty Inc Top 100: Beauty’s Top 10 Gainers in 2021

Click here to read the full article. The brands that saw the greatest sales gains in 2021. Bloomage Bio-technology Corp. Ltd., +146.6% Olaplex, +112% Oddity, +95.6% Maesa, +78% Puig, +72.4% Inter Parfums Inc., +63.2% Hermès International, 46.4% EuroItalia, +45% Revolution Beauty Group, +40% Alfaparf, +37% To see the full list in its entirety, subscribe to WWD Beauty Inc here.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022
ECONOMY
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy