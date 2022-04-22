Drinks with Pat: Legends from the old country

This week, we’re catching up with one of the staples of the Grand Rapids beer scene: Brewery Vivant. I checked in with the team, including owners Kris and Jason Spaulding, to see what’s new at the original Brewery Vivant, at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids, and Broad Leaf Brewery...
If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
NORTON SHORES, MI – Pizza, subs, salads, pitas – no matter what you order from Greek Tony’s menu, it’s guaranteed to be prepared with a little authentic Greek flare. Tony Moulatsiotis, an immigrant from Greece, opened Greek Tony’s Pizza and Sub Shop in Norton Shores in 1981. From 1994 forward, Tony’s son and current owner, William Moulatsiotis, has diligently kept the family business going strong.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Specializing in grilled American Tex Mex, the Pressed In Time Food Truck cooks its food using cast-iron weights. Rock Dandeneau, who owns the food truck, also owns and operates its sister restaurant, Taste Buds-Kitchen Connects LLC, located at 122 Division Ave. South in Grand Rapids. The...
Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.
There are a lot of lists floating around the internet. The most beautiful this, and the most delicious that. But when a major national platform honors you, it's a big deal. An amazing New Jersey town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in America. When it comes...
I have never wanted to go to Hell so bad in my life. Hell, Michigan that is. Mt. Dew recently invited everyone on the planet to Hell, Michigan this month for one hell of a party. On Saturday, April 30th - Mt. Dew Flamin' Hot will be named the official drink of Hell, Michigan. How cool is that? All of your fellow Mountain Dew lovers all in one place. I have a feeling someone will be getting pregnant.
Want to go back to school? You could live in a converted one-room schoolhouse that comes with some awesome extras!. While the Three Rivers residence still looks like a schoolhouse from the outside, you gotta see how they've restored and converted the inside! Check out pictures in the gallery below!
Happy 100th Birthday, Fulton Street Farmer’s Market!. Grand Rapids’ Oldest Farmers Market has been operating since 1922!. Get Veggies Straight From the Farmer at Fulton Street Farmer’s Market. Fulton Street Farmer’s Market. 1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Having moved to Grand Rapids only...
Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Famous for its freshwater beaches and historic architecture, Muskegon is a popular vacation destination for people of all ages. Today, we're focusing on some of its best landmarks. It’s hard to talk about Muskegon without first mentioning the beaches, most notably Pere Marquette. Known for its...
After the last car sold during the Branson Spring 2022 Auction, a stunning red Ford Thunderbird, Jim Cox took to the mic to announce Saturday’s 92-percent sell through rate, and 80-percent two day average. Thanking the professional team who handle the cars and catalog each bid, Jim expressed the gratitude he and his wife Kathy felt towards everyone who participated or played a part in this successful auction in any way. Mr. Cox also announced that the team and a whole new docket of cars will be back in October, during the 14th and 15th, to do it all again. So who are the Cox’s and why should you plan on selling or buying your next collector car through Branson Auction?
The benefits of living downtown in Kalamazoo (for now) are pretty sweet. I'm within walking distance of a ton of great places to eat and drink a beer. BUT, it also puts me right on top of everything happening in the city's central hub, INCLUDING being one of the first to notice a change to some of downtown's streets.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jenison High School held their prom at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave NW, on Friday, April 22. The prom’s theme was “A Night to Remember” and was held inside the venue located at the historic American Seating Park on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Students ran through the rain to rush into the venue which was decorated with a few old Hollywood decorations. On the second floor, the teens played card games at round tables or teamed up for a round of hacky sack.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Yogi, one of John Ball Zoo’s grizzly bears, turned the big 3-0 and celebrated yesterday with a strange cake, streamers and a special fish treat, . A young troublemaker who was nearly euthanized, Yogi has now lived at the zoo in Grand Rapids for 27 years.
