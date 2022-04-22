ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drinks with Pat: Legends from the old country

By Pat Evans
grmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re catching up with one of the staples of the Grand Rapids beer scene: Brewery Vivant. I checked in with the team, including owners Kris and Jason Spaulding, to see what’s new at the original Brewery Vivant, at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids, and Broad Leaf Brewery...

www.grmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Slam a must-try at Greek Tony’s Pizza in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, MI – Pizza, subs, salads, pitas – no matter what you order from Greek Tony’s menu, it’s guaranteed to be prepared with a little authentic Greek flare. Tony Moulatsiotis, an immigrant from Greece, opened Greek Tony’s Pizza and Sub Shop in Norton Shores in 1981. From 1994 forward, Tony’s son and current owner, William Moulatsiotis, has diligently kept the family business going strong.
NORTON SHORES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Sierra Nevada#Beer#Vegan#Las Vegas#Food Drink#Beverages#Brewery Vivant#Tart Tangerine Farm Hand
My Magic GR

Mountain Dew Wants You To Go To Hell… Michigan

Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Flamin’ Hot Mt. Dew To Host One Hell Of A Party In Hell, Michigan

I have never wanted to go to Hell so bad in my life. Hell, Michigan that is. Mt. Dew recently invited everyone on the planet to Hell, Michigan this month for one hell of a party. On Saturday, April 30th - Mt. Dew Flamin' Hot will be named the official drink of Hell, Michigan. How cool is that? All of your fellow Mountain Dew lovers all in one place. I have a feeling someone will be getting pregnant.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
13 ON YOUR SIDE

These are the landmarks to visit in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Famous for its freshwater beaches and historic architecture, Muskegon is a popular vacation destination for people of all ages. Today, we're focusing on some of its best landmarks. It’s hard to talk about Muskegon without first mentioning the beaches, most notably Pere Marquette. Known for its...
MUSKEGON, MI
Motorious

The Branson Auction Spring Sale Concludes

After the last car sold during the Branson Spring 2022 Auction, a stunning red Ford Thunderbird, Jim Cox took to the mic to announce Saturday’s 92-percent sell through rate, and 80-percent two day average. Thanking the professional team who handle the cars and catalog each bid, Jim expressed the gratitude he and his wife Kathy felt towards everyone who participated or played a part in this successful auction in any way. Mr. Cox also announced that the team and a whole new docket of cars will be back in October, during the 14th and 15th, to do it all again. So who are the Cox’s and why should you plan on selling or buying your next collector car through Branson Auction?
BRANSON, MO
The Grand Rapids Press

Jenison had ‘A Night to Remember’ for their 2022 prom

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jenison High School held their prom at New Vintage Place, 889 Broadway Ave NW, on Friday, April 22. The prom’s theme was “A Night to Remember” and was held inside the venue located at the historic American Seating Park on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Students ran through the rain to rush into the venue which was decorated with a few old Hollywood decorations. On the second floor, the teens played card games at round tables or teamed up for a round of hacky sack.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy