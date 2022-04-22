Drinks with Pat: Legends from the old country

After the last car sold during the Branson Spring 2022 Auction, a stunning red Ford Thunderbird, Jim Cox took to the mic to announce Saturday’s 92-percent sell through rate, and 80-percent two day average. Thanking the professional team who handle the cars and catalog each bid, Jim expressed the gratitude he and his wife Kathy felt towards everyone who participated or played a part in this successful auction in any way. Mr. Cox also announced that the team and a whole new docket of cars will be back in October, during the 14th and 15th, to do it all again. So who are the Cox’s and why should you plan on selling or buying your next collector car through Branson Auction?

