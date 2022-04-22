GM Nick Caserio addresses Texans' draft plans

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed what the team may do with its pair of first-round picks. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike last year, when the team had to wait until the third round to make its first selection, the Texans will be busy on Day 1 of next week’s draft. As detailed by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Houston is expected to keep their top pick, but their other first-rounder could be in play.

“The reality is probably very few teams are going to want to come up to [No.] 3, just being honest, that’s okay” said general manager Nick Caserio Thursday. It has been well-documented that the top of this year’s class is lacking in bluechip prospects; even the Jaguars may prefer to trade down from the first-overall pick.

Assuming they do use the third selection, the Texans are likely to have a free choice of the top offensive linemen, Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu. While one (or, quite possibly, two) edge rushers will be off the board by that point, others like Kayvon Thibodeaux should also be available. With that said, it came out earlier this week that top cornerback Ahmad Gardner could be the team’s ultimate choice.

With respect to the 13th overall pick, acquired through the Deshaun Watson trade, Caserio acknowledged the greater likelihood of a move. “Some teams are just set” he said. “Some teams only want to move down… I think it’s important just to be open-minded and be flexible.”

That second first-rounder will likely put the team in range of the second tier of corners and O-linemen, along with most available receivers. Houston’s commitment to Davis Mills as their starting quarterback could help them accommodate another team’s attempt to move up to select a signal-caller. Overall, as Caserio laid out, the Texans should be well-positioned to make multiple significant additions in the draft as they look to take a step forward from last year’s 4-13 season.