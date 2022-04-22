ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police confirm no suspicious item found after Harry Maguire bomb threat as sniffer dogs search Man Utd captain’s mansion

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

POLICE have confirmed no suspicious items were found after conducting a search of Harry Maguire's house.

The Manchester United captain was the victim of a bomb threat late on Thursday, prompting the search of his Cheshire mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsWEl_0fH9mjrS00
Harry Maguire was the victim of a bomb threat on Thursday Credit: Getty

Police sniffer dogs carried out the hunt for possible explosives but fortunately did not find anything.

The bomb threat came via email with the sender suggesting an explosive device would be planted at Maguire's home.

In response a spokesman for Maguire said: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Maguire has been subject to abuse all season long from United fans dissatisfied with his performances.

Some have called for Maguire to be stripped of the captaincy with supporters suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo is more deserving of the armband.

But Maguire refuses to be forced out of the club and a spokesperson for the defender branded the fan who made the bomb threat a "coward".

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has also offered support to the England star in the wake of the "insane" incident.

Ozil tweeted: "Just read the news about Harry Maguire … this is just insane.

“Football can never ever be that serious to be threatening a player and his family. I'm shocked.

“Sometimes football brings out the worst in people. Hopefully all people involved get punished.”

