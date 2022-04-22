ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township, MI

PetSmart Opens Large Store in Bloomfield Township Saturday

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix-based pet mega-retailer PetSmart is continuing its expansion in Michigan with the opening of a new store on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township Saturday. The company is hosting a grand opening celebration from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. when customers and their pets are invited to...

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Bloomfield Township, MI
Lifestyle
Bloomfield Township, MI
Pets & Animals
My Magic GR

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Service Dog#Petsmart#Petsmart Com
US 103.1

Courtland Center Mall in Burton Looks Like a Ghost Town Movie Set

Malls in America seem like they are dying a slow death and Courtland Center in Burton, MI is no exception. It has been several years since I have actually gone out to go shopping. Even before COVID closed many things down, I mainly did my shopping online. So last week I decided to go out and see what the malls in the area are looking like, and I won't lie and say that what I found was not depressing.
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Are You The Winner? $3.39M Lotto 47 Ticket Was Sold In St. Joseph County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player became a millionaire after winning the $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot. One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers that were drawn on Wednesday: 04-06-11-17-23-31. The ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis, which is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo. Michigan Lottery officials say this is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won: 19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
US 103.1

65 Dogs and Puppies Rescued From Central Michigan Home

After not receiving the appropriate care, 65 dogs and puppies were recently removed from a Central Michigan home. The animals were seized from an Edmore-area home last week after a search warrant was issued. Edmore is about 55-60 miles west of Saginaw. According to Daily News, animal control executed a...
EDMORE, MI
My Magic GR

Mountain Dew Wants You To Go To Hell… Michigan

Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Westland CVS closing its doors in May

CVS customers in Westland will have one less option come early May. The pharmacy at 7250 N. Venoy on the northeast corner of Warren will close May 3, according to signage posted on the door and employees working inside. Located in the Hunter Park Plaza, signs on the pharmacy door...
WILX-TV

Body recovered from river at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dive team is recovered a body in the water at Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing on Saturday. News 10 has confirmed the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Lansing Fire Department and the Lansing Police Department was on the scene. The Capital Area Dive Team searched the water, working with a crew on the bank to retrieve the body.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy